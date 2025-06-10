First Mental Health Center In Ukraine Opened In Vinnytsia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by the press service of the Vinnytsia Regional State Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“The first educational and methodological center for mental health in Ukraine has opened in Vinnytsia region,” the statement said.

According to Nataliia Zabolotna, first deputy head of the regional state administration, in times of full-scale war, daily losses, anxiety, and psychological exhaustion, caring for mental health is not just relevant, but critically necessary.

It is noted that the Center is a space of trust and support where people can receive professional help, learn to cope with emotional difficulties, and walk the path to recovery.

The Center was created as part of the All-Ukrainian program“How are you?”, initiated by First Lady Olena Zelenska.

The Center is currently operating in a test format-a period of adaptation, team building, and development of support mechanisms for specialists and communities.

Zabolotna thanked the International Organization for Migration (IOM) for fully equipping the center with furniture, computers, multimedia equipment, household appliances, and a portable power station. She also thanked the International Red Cross Society and the Vinnytsia Regional Organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society for equipping the children's room with materials for psychological work with children, as well as for providing a generator that will ensure the Center's autonomous operation in the event of power outages.

“The center will become a place of strength for those who are experiencing loss, anxiety, stress, or simply need support. It will also serve as a platform for training specialists, educational activities in communities, and the development of a culture of mental health care,” Zabolotna emphasized.

