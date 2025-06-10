Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Russians Dropped Explosives From Drone Onto Car In Kherson, Injuring Woman


2025-06-10 03:08:13
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kherson Regional State Administration reported this on Telegram .

The woman suffered explosive and traumatic brain injuries and concussion, the report said.

An emergency medical team provided assistance to the victim at the scene. She refused hospitalization.

Read also: Russia to help North Korea produce Shahed drones - Ukraine intel

As reported by Ukrinform, one person was killed and eight others were injured in the Kherson region over the past day as a result of Russian aggression.

MENAFN10062025000193011044ID1109657798

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search