Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency Market To Expand Significantly By 2034, States Delveinsight Report Kala Pharma, CLIPS Bnc Co., RHEACELL Gmbh, Holostem Terapie Avanzate

Some of the key facts of the Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency Market Report:
The Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency market size was valued approximately USD 2,690 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)
In 2023, the United States held the largest share of the Limbal Stem Cell Deficiency (LSCD) market among the 7MM, with an estimated market size of around USD 1,500 million, while Spain had the smallest share at approximately USD 127 million. This pattern is anticipated to persist throughout the forecast period 2023, within the EU4 countries, Germany, France, and Italy recorded the highest Limbal Stem Cell Deficiency market sizes at USD 220 million, USD 180 million , and USD 160 million, respectively, whereas Spain had the smallest market size at USD 120 million.
Japan reported a market size of USD 290 million in 2023 ; however, these dynamics are anticipated to change during the forecast period.
At present, the only medications approved for treating LSCD patients are HOLOCLAR (autologous human corneal epithelial cells that contain stem cells ) and OCURAL (human autologous oral mucosa-derived epithelial cell sheet).
In 2023, there were an estimated 241,000 diagnosed prevalent cases of LSCD across the 7MM, with approximately 103,000 of those cases originating from the US. These figures are expected to rise during the forecast period.
The type-specific cases of LSCD were categorized into unilateral and bilateral classifications. In 2023, Japan reported 24,000 cases of unilateral LSCD and 13,000 cases of bilateral LSCD.
The diagnosed prevalent cases of LSCD were further categorized by gender. In the US in 2023, there were 66,000 cases among males and 37,000 cases among females. These figures are projected to rise by 2034.
The Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency epidemiology based on gender analyzed that out of the total diagnosed prevalent cases of LSCD in 7MM, about 66% were male
The Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency market dynamics.
Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency Overview
Limbal Stem Cell Deficiency (LSCD) is an eye disorder where the stem cells in the limbus-the border area between the cornea and sclera-are damaged or depleted. These stem cells are essential for regenerating and maintaining the corneal surface. When they are deficient, the cornea becomes cloudy, inflamed, and irregular, leading to vision loss, pain, and sensitivity to light. LSCD can result from burns, infections, genetic disorders, or prolonged contact lens use. Treatment may involve stem cell transplantation or corneal surface reconstruction to restore vision and eye health.
Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency Epidemiology
The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.
Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency Epidemiology Segmentation:
The Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:
Total Prevalence of Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency
Prevalent Cases of Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency by severity
Gender-specific Prevalence of Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency
Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency
Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities
The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.
Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.
The report also covers the Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.
Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency Therapies and Key Companies
KPI-012: Kala Pharmaceuticals
LSCD101: CLIPS BnC Co., Ltd
LSC2: RHEACELL GmbH
Implant of Holoclar: Holostem Terapie Avanzate
Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency Market Strengths
Growth in research and developmental activities about this indication can give good returns in the future.
Early referral to specialized LSCD treatment centers, especially for moderate/severe cases
Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency Market Opportunities
A multidisciplinary approach is necessary for the preparation of stem cell transplantation
Consensus guidelines for the diagnosis and management of LSCD established by the Cornea Society's Limbal Stem Cell Working Group will help improve and bring consistency to the diagnosis and management of the disease.
Scope of the Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency Market Report
Study Period: 2020–2034
Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]
Key Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency Companies: Kala Pharmaceuticals, CLIPS BnC Co., Ltd, RHEACELL GmbH, Holostem Terapie Avanzate, and others
Key Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency Therapies: KPI-012, LSCD101, LSC2, Implant of Holoclar, and others
Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency Therapeutic Assessment: Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency current marketed and Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency emerging therapies
Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency Market Dynamics: Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency market drivers and Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency market barriers
Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies
Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency Market Access and Reimbursement
Table of Contents
1. Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency Market Report Introduction
2. Executive Summary for Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency
3. SWOT analysis of Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency
4. Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance
5. Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency Market Overview at a Glance
6. Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency Disease Background and Overview
7. Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency Epidemiology and Patient Population
8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency
9. Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency Current Treatment and Medical Practices
10. Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency Unmet Needs
11. Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency Emerging Therapies
12. Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency Market Outlook
13. Country-Wise Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency Market Analysis (2020–2034)
14. Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies
15. Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency Market Drivers
16. Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency Market Barriers
17. Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency Appendix
18. Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency Report Methodology
19. DelveInsight Capabilities
20. Disclaimer
21. About DelveInsight
