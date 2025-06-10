Actionable Security Demystifies AI For Small Businesses With New CAIO Advisory Service

MENAFN - GetNews) Actionable Security today announced the launch of its new Virtual Chief AI Officer Advisory (vCAIO) service, aimed at demystifying artificial intelligence for small businesses and empowering them to harness transformative technology with confidence. The vCAIO service brings expert-driven guidance to help organizations navigate the complexity of AI adoption, providing tailored roadmaps that align digital initiatives with core business objectives.

The new service commences with a comprehensive assessment of the client's current technology landscape and identifies high-impact AI use cases. Designed to integrate seamlessly into small business operations, the vCAIO offering not only clarifies the promise of AI but also establishes robust frameworks for ethical usage and rigorous data privacy. Drawing on decades of experience in cybersecurity and risk mitigation, Actionable Security's advisory ensures that innovative AI solutions-including platforms such as Microsoft Copilot, ChatGPT, Anthropic Claude, and Google Gemini-are implemented securely and effectively. This service is included as part of Actionable Security's ongoing vCISO Advisory and TotalProtect 360 packages.

Frank Marano, Founder of Actionable Security, emphasized the simplicity and strategic advantage of the new offering: "With our vCIAO offering, we're here to simplify AI for small businesses, making these powerful tools accessible, secure, and truly actionable. We cut through the complexity so you can confidently leverage AI for growth."

Addressing the urgent need for responsible AI implementation, Marano added: "AI is evolving at an incredible pace, creating both immense opportunity and the critical need for secure, ethical adoption. We help small businesses not just keep up but strategically harness AI's power while ensuring robust data privacy and responsible use."

The vCAIO service serves as a vital resource for small businesses seeking competitive advantage in today's dynamic market. By providing strategic oversight, technical expertise, and risk management guidance, the service demystifies AI's potential and drives innovation that is both secure and sustainable. With this launch, Actionable Security reinforces its commitment to making sophisticated technology accessible and actionable for organizations of every size.

For more information about Actionable Security and its services, visit or connect on LinkedIn ( ).

About Actionable Security:

Founded by cybersecurity expert Frank Marano ( ), Actionable Security is a Sparta, New Jersey-based firm dedicated to helping small businesses strengthen their cybersecurity posture. With decades of experience advising organizations on risk mitigation and cyber defense, the company offers expert-driven solutions that prioritize affordability, practicality, and effectiveness.