Detection Method For Nuclear Grade Boron Carbide

MENAFN - GetNews) Nuclear grade Boron Carbide detection items: total boron, total carbon, soluble boron, boron 10 isotope analysis (mass spectrometry), free carbon, iron, aluminum, silicon, calcium, cobalt, chromium, copper, magnesium, manganese, molybdenum, phosphorus, nickel, titanium, tungsten, zirconium, fluorine, chlorine and other chemical components.

Testing standards for nuclear grade boron carbide: ASTM C791-2019 "Standard Methods for Chemical, Mass Spectrometry, and Spectral Analysis of Nuclear Grade Boron Carbide", JB/T 7993-2012 "Chemical Analysis Methods for Boron Carbide", YS/T 423.1-5-2000 series standards "Chemical Analysis Methods for Nuclear Grade Boron Carbide Powder ". In the relevant standards and specifications of the nuclear industry, the ASTM C750-2018 Standard Specification for Nuclear Grade Boron Carbide Powder provides detailed specifications for the technical indicators of boron carbide.

