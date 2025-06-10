Vacation Rental Market To Surpass USD 117.03 Billion By 2032

According to Coherent Market Insights, The vacation rental market is estimated to be valued at US$ 79.34 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach US$ 117.03 Bn by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% from 2025 to 2032. This industry is fueled by the growing demand for experiential and immersive travel. As travelers increasingly seek personalized and customized vacations, many are choosing full-home or private-room vacation rentals over traditional hotel accommodations.

Request Sample Pages :

Global Vacation Rental Market Key Takeaways

According to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global vacation rental market size is projected to expand at a moderate CAGR of 5.7%, reaching USD 79.34 Bn in 2025 and USD 117.03 Bn by 2032.

Based on booking mode, offline segment is expected to account for nearly 2/3 of the global vacation rental market share in 2025.

By accommodation type, home category is anticipated to hold nearly two-fifths of the global vacation rental industry revenue share by 2025, owing to rising demand for home vacation rentals.

In terms of price point, mid-range segment is projected to account for over 36.73 Bn in 2025.

North America vacation rental market is set to be valued at around USD 28.72 Bn by 2025.

As per Coherent Market Insights' latest vacation rental market analysis, Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit fastest growth. This can be attributed to rising demand for cost-efficient vacation rentals and presence of popular spots for vacation rental properties.

Rising Demand for Experiential Travel Fueling Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights' latest vacation rental market report highlights major factors fueling the industry's growth. One such prominent growth driver is the increasing demand for experiential travel.

Modern travelers, particularly millennials and Gen Z, are increasingly seeking unique and immersive experiences that reflect the local culture. This is expected to drive demand for vacation rentals as they provide authentic accommodations that align better with this trend.

Vacation rentals offer home-like environments, flexibility, and opportunities to stay in residential neighborhoods rather than commercial tourist areas. This enhances the overall travel experience by enabling guests to live like locals.

Get Customization on this Report:

Regulatory Challenges and Competition from Hotels Limiting Growth

The prospective vacation rental market outlook appears optimistic. However, regulatory challenges and competition from traditional hotels are expected to limit market growth to some extent during the assessment period.

Many countries and cities impose strict regulations on short-term rentals, including zoning restrictions and licensing requirements. These regulatory measures are expected to limit expansion of the vacation rental market.

Travelers who prioritize a standardized experience often choose hotels as they offer predictable service and amenities. This preference might also lead to reduced vacation rental market demand in the coming years.

Impact of AI on the Vacation Rental Market

From enhancing personalization to improving guest experiences, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is significantly impacting the vacation rental industry. Its adoption enables companies to deliver more efficient and tailored services to travelers.

AI-powered tools help hosts dynamically optimize pricing as well as predict demand and automate guest communications through chatbots. Platforms use machine learning to offer smarter property recommendations, while predictive analytics assist property managers in making data-driven decisions.

This increased efficiency not only boosts occupancy rates and revenue but also enhances customer satisfaction. Courtesy of this, AI is becoming a key driver of innovation and competitiveness in the vacation rental industry.

Agoda is a recent example of a company successfully integrating AI into its services. In 2025, the company unveiled its AI-enabled Vacation Planner tailored for Indian travelers. This cutting-edge tool instantly generates fully personalized itineraries, making vacation rental planning seamless and highly customized.

Rise of Online Booking Platforms Unlocking Growth Opportunities

The cost-effectiveness of vacation rentals is acting as a catalyst encouraging their adoption. Vacation rentals often provide more space and amenities at a lower cost compared to hotels. As consumer demand for affordable travel continues to grow, the vacation rental market is expected to benefit significantly.

Rising popularity of online booking platforms is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for vacation rental companies. Platforms like Vrbo and Airbnb are making it easy for travelers to find, compare, and book rentals globally. They also empower property owners to list and manage their properties.

Emerging Vacation Rental Market Trends

Growing popularity of remote work is set to positively impact the global vacation rental market value. Many remote workers prefer vacation rentals for long-term stays or as comfortable, quiet workstations away from traditional offices or crowded hotels.

Sustainability is emerging as a key growth-shaping trend in the vacation rental industry. Eco-conscious travelers are prioritizing green accommodation, prompting hosts to adopt sustainable practices like solar energy and eco-friendly products.

Rising popularity of hyper-personalization is significantly impacting growth of vacation rental sales. Modern travelers increasingly seek customized experiences, right from local recommendations to curated itineraries and personalized amenities. This is driving demand for vacation rentals that offer a more individualized stay.

Leading vacation rental platforms are integrating advanced technologies like IoT devices and smart tech to enhance guest convenience and security. This technological integration is anticipated to provide a strong thrust for the growth of vacation rental market.

Analyst's View

“The global vacation rental market is poised to record moderate growth, owing to resurgence of global travel and tourism, rising preference for experiential travel, and expanding use of online booking platforms,” said a senior analyst at CMI.“Cost-efficiency of vacation rentals is also contributing to their growing popularity and demand.”

Current Events and Their Impact on the Vacation Rental Market