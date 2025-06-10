Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Israeli Occupation Injures 16 Palestinians On Nablus Raids


2025-06-10 03:04:34
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, June 10 (KUNA) -- Some 16 Palestinians were injured in a new attack by Israeli occupation forces on the city of Nablus, northern West Bank, on Tuesday, announced the Palestinian Ministry of Health.
The Red Crescent Society stated in a press release that its crews dealt with gas asphyxiation cases and assaults by occupation forces, as Israeli occupation forces stormed the city with a number of military vehicles and imposed a siege, preventing journalists from covering the aggression and targeting ambulances.
Eyewitnesses reported that the occupation forces carried out raids on homes, ransacking them and arresting several young men. (end)
nq


MENAFN10062025000071011013ID1109657671

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search