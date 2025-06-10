403
Israeli Occupation Injures 16 Palestinians On Nablus Raids
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, June 10 (KUNA) -- Some 16 Palestinians were injured in a new attack by Israeli occupation forces on the city of Nablus, northern West Bank, on Tuesday, announced the Palestinian Ministry of Health.
The Red Crescent Society stated in a press release that its crews dealt with gas asphyxiation cases and assaults by occupation forces, as Israeli occupation forces stormed the city with a number of military vehicles and imposed a siege, preventing journalists from covering the aggression and targeting ambulances.
Eyewitnesses reported that the occupation forces carried out raids on homes, ransacking them and arresting several young men. (end)
