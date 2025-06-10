Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Firefighter Squads Battles A Fire In Shuwaikh Industrial Area


2025-06-10 03:04:34
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 10 (KUNA) - Seven firefighter squads battled a fire in a basement store in the Shuwaikh Industrial Area, with no injuries were reported.
Kuwait Fire Force (KFF) stated that units responded immediately after receiving the alert.
The operation was supervised by Acting Deputy Chief of the Firefighting Sector, Brigadier General Omar Hamad. (end)
