403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Firefighter Squads Battles A Fire In Shuwaikh Industrial Area
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 10 (KUNA) - Seven firefighter squads battled a fire in a basement store in the Shuwaikh Industrial Area, with no injuries were reported.
Kuwait Fire Force (KFF) stated that units responded immediately after receiving the alert.
The operation was supervised by Acting Deputy Chief of the Firefighting Sector, Brigadier General Omar Hamad. (end)
agr
Kuwait Fire Force (KFF) stated that units responded immediately after receiving the alert.
The operation was supervised by Acting Deputy Chief of the Firefighting Sector, Brigadier General Omar Hamad. (end)
agr
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Global Crypto Exchange 'IMBX' Debuts With Next-Generation Trading Platform
- Kinesis Network Launches Revolutionary Compute Optimization Platform
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
- Bitget Announces Support For Tether (USDT) On The KAIA Network
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
CommentsNo comment