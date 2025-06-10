Rodeo Realty Pacific Palisades

Rodeo Realty's Palisades Office Becomes First Rebuild Post-Fire

Syd Leibovitch

PACIFIC PALISADES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rodeo Realty is proud to share a major update in the rebuild of its Pacific Palisades office at 839 Via de la Paz. The structure is now fully framed and remains the only commercial building currently under construction in the Palisades Village following the devastating January 7, 2025 fire. Once completed, it will be the first burned-down business to reopen in the area.

The original building, which once housed the Palisadian-Post, was lost in the blaze. Rodeo Realty founder and president Syd Leibovitch , who acquired the property in 2013, immediately committed to restoring the site. The new structure honors the original layout while incorporating modern upgrades.

“This is about more than rebuilding four walls. It's about helping restore the heart of this community,” said Leibovitch in a recent Circling the News article .“Everything will be brand new in a prime location. This area will be one of the best in the country.”

Scheduled to reopen in December 2025, the new Rodeo Realty office will mark the first official return of any commercial business lost in the fire. It reflects the company's long-standing commitment to the Palisades and its role in supporting the neighborhood's renewal.

Additional details about the grand opening celebration will be announced in the coming months.

