The African Union Mourns The Passing Of Former Zambian President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu
The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, expresses deep sorrow at the passing of H.E. Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, Former President of the Republic of Zambia.
H.E. Dr. Lungu served his nation and the African continent with dedication and distinction. His contributions to the advancement of democratic governance and regional cooperation in Africa will be remembered with deep respect and appreciation.
On behalf of the African Union, the Chairperson conveys his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, the Government of the Republic of Zambia, and the people of Zambia during this time of national mourning.
May his soul rest in eternal peace.
