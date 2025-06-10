Petermd Announces Official Website Update Featuring Telemedicine Services For Men's Hormone Health And TRT Support

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) National Platform Offers Secure Access to Physician-Led TRT and Hormone Health Consultations from Anywhere in the U.S.

PeterMD, a Florida-based men's health telemedicine provider, has updated its official website to spotlight its nationwide services focused on testosterone replacement therapy (TRT), hormone optimization, and performance support. Available in all 50 states, PeterMD offers direct-to-consumer access to licensed providers via a secure digital platform.

According to the official website ( ), PeterMD allows adult men to privately consult with certified TRT specialists, receive personalized treatment plans based on lab results, and manage therapy from the comfort of home. Services are available without insurance requirements, with fast turnaround times and HIPAA-compliant care.

The telemedicine platform includes options for lab testing coordination, treatment supervision, and ongoing patient support. Every consultation is handled by a qualified medical professional trained in men's hormone health. Once a plan is approved, therapies are shipped directly with complete oversight from the PeterMD medical team.

The updated site features secure registration, FAQs, and real-time access to specialists. New clients are invited to speak directly with a TRT specialist by calling or texting 772-800-6133 . For existing patients, dedicated support is available at 772-444-8669 or via email at ... .

PeterMD patient support hours:



Monday–Sunday: 7 AM – 7 PM EST (for new inquiries) Monday–Friday: 9 AM – 5 PM EST (for existing patients)

About PeterMD

PeterMD is a telehealth provider based in Vero Beach, Florida, offering customized men's hormone and wellness solutions across the United States. The platform connects users with medical experts for private, fast, and clinically guided treatment-empowering men to reclaim their energy, focus, and vitality through modern, accessible care.

Product and Contact Information

Brand : PeterMD

Website :

Email : ...

Phone (New Patients) : 772-800-6133

Phone (Support) : 772-444-8669

Mailing Address : 601 21st Street, Suite 300, Vero Beach, FL, United States

Business Hours :

New Patients: Monday–Sunday, 7 AM – 7 PM EST

Support: Monday–Friday, 9 AM – 5 PM EST

Disclaimer

This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. All medical decisions should be made in consultation with a licensed healthcare provider. Availability of telemedicine services may vary by state. PeterMD complies with all applicable healthcare regulations.

