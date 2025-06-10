Rx Bandz Wins Two Top Awards At BIONJ Conference

Best Company Presentation Award winner Jessica Walsh, CEO, RX Bandz (center); joined by (from left) Alan Zaccone, Biotech & Pharma, CoreWeave; Kathleen Addison, Life Sciences, J.P. Morgan; Taryn Bostjancic, Life Sciences Services, Withum; Debbie Hart,

Our innovative next-generation platform technology for both investors and pharmaceutical companies gives us many shots on goal in a $120B market.

Company Wins Best Company Presentation and Most Inspiring Presentation

- Jessica Walsh, Founder/CEO, Rx BandzDENVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rx Bandz emerged as the competition standout at BioNJ 's 15th Annual BioPartnering Conference, taking home two of the event's five top awards in a competitive field of 90 companies..Selected as the winner for both the Best Company Presentation and Most Inspiring Presentation, Rx Bandz offers a disruptive auto-injector platform technology and a groundbreaking approach to life-saving formulations. These awards underscore the growing impact of Rx Bandz in reshaping the future of emergency medicine.Sponsored by J.P. Morgan, Morgan Lewis, and CoreWeave, the conference brought together global investors, scientific pioneers, and industry leaders. The event, attended by nearly 600 leaders from 17 states and 7 countries, highlighted innovation across the biotech, healthcare, and digital health sectors.Jessica Walsh , CEO of Rx Bandz, said,“We are honored that the judges recognized the value of our next-generation platform technology for both investors and pharmaceutical companies to deliver their own proprietary formulation. This versatility gives us many shots on goal in a $120B market. Our MiniJectis the world's smallest auto-injector capable of delivering a wide variety of drugs, including biologics and vaccines to treat both emergency and chronic medical conditions.“The US military has funded our research and development to modify MiniJect for use on the battlefield. Our auto-injector is both compact and rugged, designed for Special Forces medics or an active 13-year old.”Rx Bandz is currently in the final stage of its Series A. The company plans to submit its application for FDA approval in about a year. It is working with the New Jersey Economic Development Agency's Evergreen Fund, which matches investments up to $4.2M and pays investors 2.5 percent in administrative fees and 30 percent in carried interest. It reserves $6M for follow-on investments. Investors do not have to be located in New Jersey to participate.About Rx BandzRx Bandz is a female-founded, privately-held company with its laboratory in Denville, NJ. It is developing a versatile, next-generation platform of compact, patient-centric auto-injectors to deliver a wide range of injectable medications, from <1mL to 5 mL, for patients around the world. These include traditionally difficult to deliver biologics and vaccines. Its robust and growing pipeline is designed to treat numerous medical conditions.Rx Bandz has a robust pipeline of proprietary technologies and formulations.. It created a technology to protect glass drug cartridges inside the MiniJect and other auto-injectors, which can be out-licensed by device manufacturers and pharmaceutical companies.The company is seeing excellent test results for its concentrated formulation of tranexamic acid (TXA) for hemorrhage on the battlefield, in mass casualty situations, and accidents. Hemorrhage is the number one preventable death on the battlefield. TXA also reduces postpartum hemorrhage which affects 14 million women and kills 70,000 annually worldwide.Learn more atNothing herein shall be construed as, and may not be used in connection with, an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or hold, an interest in any security or investment product in Rx Bandz.Myrna WalshRx Bandz Inc.Myrna@Rx Bandz

