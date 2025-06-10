Hotel Matilda Celebrates World Yoga Day With Transformative Wellness Experiences In San Miguel De Allende.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Nestled in the spiritual and cultural heart of Mexico, Hotel Matilda proudly joins the global celebration of World Yoga Day with a weekend of enriching experiences that unite wellness, art, and community. In collaboration with esteemed yoga leaders Laila Kuri and Alejandro Trejo (Gauri Shankar)-and with the support of the San Miguel de Allende Tourism Office-this celebration honors the values of inner peace, holistic healing, and mindful living.Also known as International Day of Yoga, World Yoga Day is celebrated annually on June 21, following its proclamation by the United Nations General Assembly in 2014. This day recognizes yoga's universal appeal and its profound benefits for physical health, mental clarity, emotional balance, and spiritual growth.Why June 21?This date marks the summer solstice, the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere-a moment of great significance in many cultures and in yogic tradition, symbolizing light, energy, and new beginnings.The festivities begin on Saturday, June 21,with a free, open-air yoga class in San Miguel de Allende's historic main square, set against the backdrop of the city's iconic pink neo-Gothic parish church. According to local legend, the square sits atop a bed of quartz believed to radiate positive energy, making it a powerful and symbolic setting to embrace the practice of yoga.After the class, guests are invited to Hotel Matilda to continue their journey inward with a soul-nourishing session of sound healing, breathwork, meditation, and kirtan, led by celebrated artist and spiritual guide Alejandro Trejo. A recovery cost of $25 usd.At Hotel Matilda, wellness is more than a service-it's a philosophy. Rooted in the harmony of body, mind, and spirit, the hotel's wellness experiences are curated to foster balance and renewal through cutting-edge therapies, ancestral healing practices, and immersive cultural experiences that reflect the soul of San Miguel de Allende.The celebration continues on Sunday, June 22, with an exclusive Asana & Meditation session from 8:30 to 10:00 a.m. at Hotel Matilda, led by the highly respected and deeply inspiring Laila Kuri. This intimate class invites participants to deepen their personal practice in a serene and artful setting. A recovery cost of $25 usd.Hotel Matilda welcomes all who seek connection, restoration, and inspiration to be part of this transformative World Yoga Day celebration. Spaces are limited. Advance registration is recommended.Reservations contact: ...About Laila Kuri - Laila Kuri is a dedicated teacher, therapist, and lifelong learner whose work embodies the precision of Hatha Yoga, the healing wisdom of Ayurveda, and the spiritual depth of Tantra. Her journey has taken her across India, Europe, and the Americas, where she studied under some of the most respected contemporary yoga masters. She is the founder of Yoga Expansion, a unique style that blends fluid biomechanics with tantric philosophy, creating a holistic and transformative practice. With a passion for sharing knowledge, Laila has taught on five continents, always transmitting her teachings with presence, depth, and heart.In addition to offering yoga classes and Yoga Alliance-certified training programs, she also provides holistic nutrition consultations rooted in Ayurvedic principles-supporting students and clients in achieving balance in body, mind, and spirit.About Alejandro Trejo (Gauri Shankar)Alejandro Trejo, also known as Gauri Shankar, is a dedicated yoga and meditation teacher with over a thousand hours of formal training across Mexico, India, and the United States. He holds certifications from renowned institutions including Yoga Alliance, Santosha Yoga School (USA),SIRD (Mexico), Nada Yoga (India), and Om Shanti Om (India). His commitment to the yogic path has not only made him a respected teacher but also a cultural ambassador-representing Mexico at the "Yoga for Wellness" conference in New Delhi in 2017, by invitation of the Indian government. Alejandro's teachings blend deep tradition with personal experience, creating accessible and transformative practices for modern seekers.

Juan C Lopez Flores

ENroute Communications

+1 917-438-7096

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.