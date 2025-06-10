Tesla Properties Rises As One Of Dubai's Fastest-Growing Real Estate Firms

Tesla Properties, a relatively new entrant in Dubai's real estate market, has rapidly gained prominence by achieving nearly Dh1 billion in property sales since its inception in 2021. The company's swift ascent is attributed to a combination of customer-focused services, structured operations, and a full-service model that spans sales, rentals, interiors, and maintenance.

Founded by Deepak Kumar and Satissh Balyan, and later joined by Pushpit Kohli as COO and principal partner, Tesla Properties is led by a trio that brings together deep expertise in sales, service, and operations.

The firm's growth has been particularly notable over the past year, with a major uptick in transactions driven by internal restructuring and digital expansion. Amidst a highly competitive market, Tesla Properties has positioned itself as a solution-oriented agency offering a seamless experience across the property ownership lifecycle.

Tesla's business strategy integrates technology with a service-centric model. By leveraging CRM systems and property platforms, the company has improved operational efficiency and client response times. While automation supports scale, the company continues to prioritise personalised service - a distinguishing factor in Dubai's fast-moving real estate landscape.

In 2023, operational changes and enhanced backend systems enabled the company to streamline agent training, improve client servicing, and introduce measurable performance metrics. This resulted in doubled transaction volumes and a significantly stronger market presence.

Tesla Properties' unique proposition lies in its consolidated service offering, providing clients with end-to-end solutions - from sales to post-transaction support. This integrated approach has helped the firm foster long-term client relationships and drive repeat business in a market known for its transactional pace.

Culturally, Tesla Properties attributes much of its momentum to its internal values of transparency, accountability, and empowerment. With a team now exceeding 70 professionals, the firm continues to focus on workforce development and sustainable growth.

Looking ahead, the company has set an ambitious target of Dh2 billion in property sales by the end of 2025. Plans are underway to expand its investment offerings and diversify its portfolio to cater to Dubai's evolving buyer landscape, which increasingly includes international investors and residents.

"As founders, we've always believed that trust and consistency are more valuable than rapid wins. Our vision is not just to sell homes, but to build lasting value for clients at every stage of their property journey,” said Deepak Kumar, co-founder of Tesla Properties .

As Dubai continues to attract global attention for its dynamic real estate sector, Tesla Properties is gearing up to deepen its market share through strategic alliances and a stronger digital footprint. The company aims not just to transact properties, but to offer a comprehensive, client-focused real estate experience.