'Tennis The Winner' As Alcaraz And Sinner Set For Enduring Rivalry

After producing one of the greatest Grand Slam finals of all time, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner served an explicit reminder they are the two main forces set to reign in men's tennis for years to come.

In the first French Open final in more than three decades between two players aged 23 or under, Alcaraz and Sinner delivered undoubtedly the most electrifying chapter in an increasingly captivating rivalry.

It was the first time the pair had met in a Grand Slam final and it didn't disappoint, with twists and turns, high drama and outrageous shot-making from start to finish.

"This one was the most exciting match that I've played so far, without a doubt," said Alcaraz after winning the longest final in Roland Garros history.

"Today I think the match had everything."

The five-hour, 29-minute epic indeed had it all, as Alcaraz saved three championship points in the fourth set on his way to a fifth Grand Slam title in as many finals.

That he reached the milestone at exactly the same age as Rafael Nadal -- 22 years, one month and three days -- was "destiny", according to Alcaraz.

The manner in which he won was equally as striking as Nadal's fifth major at Wimbledon in 2008, when he beat Roger Federer in another of the sport's all-time great finals.

Alcaraz was reluctant to rank his win against that match but suggested Novak Djokovic's triumph over Nadal at the 2012 Australian Open was even better than Sunday's match.

"If people put our match on that table, it's a huge honour for me," said Alcaraz.

"I don't know if it is at the same level as those matches. So I let the people talk about it if for them (they) are almost the same.

"But I'm just happy to put our match and our names in the history of the Grand Slams, in the history of Roland Garros."

The spectacle in Paris lent more weight to the comparisons that had already been made between the sport's new rivalry and those shared by Djokovic, Nadal and Federer.

Sinner said it was hard to compare different generations but appreciated being a part of it all.

"I think every rivalry is different," said the Italian.

"It's good to see that we can produce also tennis like this, because I think it's good for the whole movement of tennis."

Federer and Nadal were among those to congratulate the finalists for an extraordinary performance.

"Three winners in Paris today: Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and the beautiful game of tennis. What a match!" Federer wrote on social media. "What a great Roland Garros final," added Nadal.

So gripping was the contest that Spain's footballers huddled around a mobile phone to watch before their Nations League final loss on penalties to Portugal.

With Federer and Nadal retired, and Djokovic now 38, this removed any remaining doubt of the dawn of a new era and answered the question as to who will fill the void left by the 'Big Three'.

"I cannot believe how lucky we are that we are going to have this rivalry as they have taken our sport to another level," seven-time Grand Slam champion Mats Wilander told TNT Sports.

"I never thought I would say that after the big three with Rafa, Roger and Novak but it is actually faster than ever, it is at a level (where) it is hard to believe they can do this."

Alcaraz and Sinner first faced off in the second round of the Paris Masters in 2021. Alcaraz has won eight of 12 meetings -- including the last five -- but both players have already contributed so much with the prime of their careers seemingly still ahead.