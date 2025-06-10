C Spire Leverages Netcracker's Genai Capabilities For Improved Customer Experience And Operational Efficiency - Aetoswir...

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Netcracker Technology announced today that long-term customer C Spire has added the advanced capabilities of the Netcracker GenAI Telco Solution to its implementation of Netcracker Revenue Management , enhancing the service provider's billing care experience and driving automated care operations.

C Spire, which operates a gigabit fiber and nationwide 5G network to support B2C and B2B customers, has upgraded to the latest version of Netcracker Revenue Management, including the pre-integrated GenAI solution, which includes embedded features that will be incorporated onto C Spire's website. The goal is to significantly improve the end customer experience through automation of the billing care process and incorporation of AI agents.

C Spire's customers and service agents can use the GenAI solution to receive answers to queries related to billing, thereby reducing call center traffic, streamlining operations and lowering OpEx for the operator. C Spire will also be well positioned to expand its implementation into additional use cases to support increased personalization during the sales cycle as well as driving revenue growth and ARPU.

“Netcracker's GenAI solution was very appealing to us, so knowing we can integrate it with the revenue management offering made it an easy decision to deploy,” said Brad Carpenter, COO at C Spire.“GenAI's use cases for CSPs are extremely compelling, and starting out with a frequent pain point of billing care related calls will result in immediate benefits for us, such as a better Net Promoter Score.”

“We're excited to bring our GenAI capabilities to C Spire's customers and care agents, all of whom will quickly see the advantages of having this integrated solution,” said Bob Titus, CTO at Netcracker.“C Spire is looking ahead to bringing in the latest technology and developments to grow the business while ensuring customers also have the tools to get answers in real time.”

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, has the expertise, culture and resources to help service providers around the world transform their businesses to thrive in the digital economy. Our innovative solutions, value-driven services and unbroken delivery track record have enabled our customers to grow and succeed for more than three decades. With the latest technological advancements in key areas including 5G monetization, AI, automation and vertical industries, we help service providers to reach their transformation goals, advance their telco to techco evolution and realize business growth and profitability. To learn more, visit .

About C Spire

C Spire is a diversified telecommunications and technology services company that provides world-class, customer-inspired wireless communications, multi-gigabit consumer Internet access as well as a full suite of dedicated Internet, wireless, IP Voice, data, cloud and managed IT services for businesses and enterprises. This news release and other announcements are available at . For more information about C Spire, visit or follow us on Facebook at or X at .

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink