Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Swiss Finance Directors Against Abolishing 'Marriage Penalty'

2025-06-10 02:16:02
A large majority of cantonal finance directors reject both the popular initiative in favour of individual taxation and the counterproposal. They support the joint taxation of spouses.
The Conference of Cantonal Directors of Finance said on Tuesday it recommends that the cantonal governments hold a cantonal referendum. It met last week as part of its annual meeting in Heiden.

According to the conference, individual taxation increases complexity for taxpayers and authorities, leads to inequalities between one-earner and two-earner couples and places a heavy burden on public budgets.

