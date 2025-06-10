Swiss Finance Directors Against Abolishing 'Marriage Penalty'
-
The Conference of Cantonal Directors of Finance said on Tuesday it recommends that the cantonal governments hold a cantonal referendum. It met last week as part of its annual meeting in Heiden.
+ Swiss parliament advances individual taxation for married couples
According to the conference, individual taxation increases complexity for taxpayers and authorities, leads to inequalities between one-earner and two-earner couples and places a heavy burden on public budgets.
