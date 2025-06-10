Swiss Finance Directors Against Abolishing 'Marriage Penalty'

Deutsch de Finanzdirektoren sind gegen Abschaffung der“Heiratsstrafe” Original Read more: Finanzdirektoren sind gegen Abschaffung der“Heiratsstrafe

MENAFN - Swissinfo) A large majority of cantonal finance directors reject both the popular initiative in favour of individual taxation and the counterproposal. They support the joint taxation of spouses. This content was published on June 10, 2025 - 13:07 1 minute Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The Conference of Cantonal Directors of Finance said on Tuesday it recommends that the cantonal governments hold a cantonal referendum. It met last week as part of its annual meeting in Heiden.

+ Swiss parliament advances individual taxation for married couples

According to the conference, individual taxation increases complexity for taxpayers and authorities, leads to inequalities between one-earner and two-earner couples and places a heavy burden on public budgets.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at ...

Popular Stories More Demographics How retiring baby boomers could crash Swiss property market Read more: How retiring baby boomers could crash Swiss property marke