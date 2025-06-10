Miningnewsbreaks Esgold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) Advances Toward First Production At Montauban Project
The company also finalized its Preliminary Economic Assessment, which will be released soon and is based solely on tailings material, excluding hard rock upside. ESGold expects to publish results from its Ambient Noise Tomography survey shortly, along with a new 3D geological model integrating seismic and historical data. CEO Paul Mastantuono called the coming weeks pivotal as ESGold targets a scalable clean redevelopment model for legacy mining sites.
About ESGold Corp.
ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) (FSE: Z7D) is a fully permitted, pre-production resource company at the forefront of clean mining and exploration innovation. With proven expertise in Quebec, the Company is advancing its projects toward production and feasibility while delivering long-term value through sustainable resource recovery and exploration. ESGold's flagship Montauban property, located 80 kilometers west of Quebec City, serves as a model for responsible mining practices, combining near-term production with district-scale discovery potential.
