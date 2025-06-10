Qatar Strongly Condemns Austria School Shooting
Doha: The State of Qatar strongly condemned the school shooting incident that took place in the city of Graz in the Republic of Austria, which resulted in deaths and injuries.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated, in a statement issued Tuesday, the State of Qatar's firm stance against violence, terrorism, and criminal acts, regardless of their motives or reasons.
The Ministry expressed the State of Qatar's condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the government and people of Austria, and wished the injured a swift recovery.
