Russia, Ukraine Begin New Major Prisoner Swap

KABUL (Pajhwok): Ukrainian and Russian officials say they have begun a new major exchange prisoners of war agreed during the second round of peace talks in Istanbul.

Both sides agreed at the peace talks to exchange sick and wounded prisoners of war and those under the age of 25.

The Russian Defense Ministry said yesterday that the first group of Russian soldiers, who were under the age of 25 – had returned to Russia and in return, the same number of Ukrainian soldiers had been released.

The ministry said the freed Russian soldiers were undergoing psychological and medical treatment in Belarus.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also confirmed the exchange and said that Russia had released a number of Ukrainian prisoners.

The prisoner exchange took place in accordance with an agreement reached between the two sides in Istanbul, Turkey.

According to reports, Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange at least 1,200 prisoners of war between the two sides.

