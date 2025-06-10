Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russia, Ukraine Begin New Major Prisoner Swap

Russia, Ukraine Begin New Major Prisoner Swap


2025-06-10 02:01:13
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Ukrainian and Russian officials say they have begun a new major exchange prisoners of war agreed during the second round of peace talks in Istanbul.

Both sides agreed at the peace talks to exchange sick and wounded prisoners of war and those under the age of 25.

The Russian Defense Ministry said yesterday that the first group of Russian soldiers, who were under the age of 25 – had returned to Russia and in return, the same number of Ukrainian soldiers had been released.

The ministry said the freed Russian soldiers were undergoing psychological and medical treatment in Belarus.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also confirmed the exchange and said that Russia had released a number of Ukrainian prisoners.

The prisoner exchange took place in accordance with an agreement reached between the two sides in Istanbul, Turkey.

According to reports, Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange at least 1,200 prisoners of war between the two sides.

ma

MENAFN10062025000174011037ID1109657172

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search