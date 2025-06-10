Gutenberg Technology Launches AI Course Builder, Transforming U.S. Digital Learning Landscape

GT's AI Course Builder helps organizations move faster-without compromising quality-at the moment they need it most.

The U.S. labor market is undergoing a significant transformation. According to the World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report 2025, employers anticipate that 39% of core skills required across jobs will change by 2030. Additionally, 41% of employers plan to reduce their workforce due to automation, while 70% intend to hire new talent with AI-related skills.

Dario Amodei, CEO of AI lab Anthropic, warns that AI could eliminate up to 50% of entry-level white-collar jobs within five years, potentially raising U.S. unemployment to 20% by 2030. These projections underscore the critical need for rapid upskilling and reskilling initiatives.

While the imperative for rapid upskilling is clear, forward-thinking organizations recognize it as more than just a defensive strategy. By empowering employees with timely, relevant skills, companies can transform potential disruptions into opportunities for innovation and growth. This proactive approach not only enhances productivity but also fosters a culture where employees are equipped to focus on high-value tasks, driving the organization toward greater efficiency and competitiveness.

GT's AI Course Builder drastically streamlines the digital content creation process by converting existing materials, such as Word documents, PowerPoint slides, PDFs, videos, audio files, and eBooks, into structured, interactive eLearning modules in minutes, not weeks or months. Learning Designers and Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) can then fine-tune the AI-generated content, allowing them to shift their focus from time-consuming production tasks to enhancing the learner experience. The result is faster course development, higher quality learning, and more time spent on what truly matters: engagement and impact.

Empowering Learning Designers and Learning Organizations

By applying configurable pedagogical templates to source content, the AI Course Builder automates much of the initial work required to build a course so Learning Designers and SMEs can concentrate on strategic, high-value learning activities such as curriculum innovation and learner engagement.

Gjergj Demiraj, CEO of Gutenberg Technology, commented:

"Organizations today- whether corporate eLearning providers, educational publishers, or academic institutions-face unprecedented pressure to rapidly deliver engaging and impactful digital learning experiences. The AI Course Builder is the latest innovation in our expanding suite of AI-powered tools designed to help our customers accelerate course development without compromising quality. What excites us most isn't just what this tool can do today, but what it unlocks for tomorrow. With the addition of agentic AI capabilities, we're laying the foundation for self-optimizing learning systems-helping organizations shift from manual production to intelligent orchestration, and ultimately transforming how knowledge is created, delivered, and evolved."

Strategic Expansion in the U.S. Market

GT has established a strong presence in both the U.S. and European markets with its award-winning Learning Content Management System, trusted by global leaders such as Cengage Learning, National Geographic Learning, Vista Higher Learning, and CompTIA. Following a successful soft launch of the AI Course Builder in France, where several major eLearning providers adopted the platform to deliver high-volume legal, compliance, and professional development training, GT is now expanding availability to the U.S. and other international markets. To support this global rollout, GT is enhancing the platform to serve additional high-demand content areas, including Cybersecurity, Project Management, and Nursing.

Gutenberg Technology's AI Course Builder was recently awarded the prestigious 2025 EdTech Cool Tool Award for Best Authoring Tools Solution , recognizing its breakthrough innovation in instructional design. This honor underscores the platform's ability to rapidly produce dynamic, engaging, and standards-aligned eLearning experiences powered by AI and built for today's fast-paced learning demands.

About Gutenberg Technology (GT)

Founded in 2012, Gutenberg Technology (GT) is a Franco-American SaaS company revolutionizing how educational and training content is created, managed, and delivered at scale. With headquarters in Boston and offices in Paris, GT provides an end-to-end platform combining its award-winning AI Course Builder and intelligent Content Management System (AI CMS) to accelerate the production of engaging, interactive learning experiences.

Trusted by more than 7,000 content creators worldwide, GT's platform has powered the creation of over 230,000 learning assets, reaching 7+ million learners across higher education, corporate training, and digital learning providers.

At the heart of GT's vision is a bold ambition: to industrialize course design through artificial intelligence-without compromising on pedagogical quality or human creativity. With deep roots in the U.S. and a rapidly growing global presence, GT is the partner of choice for publishers, universities, and training organizations reimagining the future of learning.

