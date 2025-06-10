Johannesburg To Host 3Rd EU-African SME Summit Strengthening Africa-Europe Economic Ties Through Entrepreneurship

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Johannesburg to Host 3rd EU-African SME SummitStrengthening Africa-Europe Economic Ties through EntrepreneurshipFrom 19–21 June 2025, Johannesburg will host the 3rd EU-African SME Summit, marking the first time this landmark event takes place on African soil. Co-organised by African partner , Shared Value Africa (SVA) , European Entrepreneurs CEA-PME, and the Pan-African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PACCI), this summit presents a significant opportunity to advance Africa–Europe economic cooperation and unlock the potential of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and mid-cap companies across both continents.Held at the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the 2025 Summit is themed“Passion for Change – Entrepreneurs Make it Happen,” spotlighting the pivotal role of SMEs in driving innovation, job creation, and sustainable development.Following successful editions in Brussels (2019) and Rome/Dakar (2021), this third iteration aims to deepen partnerships, encourage investment, and promote free trade through the lens of the EU Global Gateway and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). As geopolitical shifts reconfigure global alliances, strengthening EU–Africa economic collaboration has become more urgent and strategic than ever before.The three-day programme includes keynote addresses by prominent African and European leaders, interactive panels, entrepreneurial pitching sessions, and B2B networking forums. On the final day, participants will visit selected pre-selected South African enterprises, reinforcing opportunities for bilateral trade and innovation partnerships.Tiekie Barnard, Founder and CEO of Shared Value Africa, commented:“This Summit comes at a critical time for the continent. As global power dynamics evolve, Africa's youthful population and entrepreneurial energy stand as key assets in reshaping global trade and sustainable development. We are proud to co-host this pivotal gathering and invite African business leaders to take their place at the table.”Stefan Moritz, Secretary General of European Entrepreneurs CEA-PME, added:“SMEs are the backbone of our economies. By fostering direct engagement between African and European SME ecosystems, we open the door to shared growth, innovation, and resilient value chains.”Kebour Ghenna Desta, Executive Director of PACCI, emphasized:“Now more than ever, Africa–Europe collaboration must move from dialogue to action. This Summit is a testament to our commitment to building stronger, mutually beneficial partnerships.”Leaders from across the public and private sectors, civil society, and development institutions are invited to register and participate.Visit for updates, programme details, and registration information.Contact : ...ca

