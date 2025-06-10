LITFINCON Launches Global Expansion With Premier Events In Houston, Singapore, And Amsterdam
Each conference delivers unique regional insights while maintaining LITFINCON's hallmark excellence in programming and networking:
Houston (January 14-15, 2026)
-
Focus on intellectual property, energy sector disputes, and class action funding.
Current trends in insurance and the expansion of the secondary markets
Special emphasis on Latin American litigation finance opportunities
Singapore (June 2026)
-
Gateway to Asia-Pacific's rapidly growing litigation funding landscape
Spotlight on international arbitration financing and enforcement financing
Regional regulatory framework discussions
Amsterdam (September 2026)
-
European litigation funding market trends and opportunities
Emphasis on collective redress mechanisms and emerging legislation
Workshops on portfolio funding and fund structures
Key Features Across All Events:
-
Deal-making lounges powered by AI-driven matching technology.
Virtual networking capabilities connect all three conferences.
Regional showcase sessions highlighting jurisdiction-specific opportunities.
Live deal analysis and structuring workshops led by industry experts.
"By bringing LITFINCON to these strategic locations, we're creating a truly global ecosystem for litigation finance professionals," said Jim Batson, Chief Investment Officer of Siltstone Capital. "Each event is carefully curated to address regional nuances while facilitating global deal flow."
Register early and save! Multi-event packages are available at special prices. Visit for details. For sponsorship info, contact Jacob Varghese at [email protected].
About LITFINCON
Hosted by Siltstone Capital, LITFINCON is the premier conference series for litigation finance, connecting investors, law firms, and corporations in the fastest-growing alternative investment sector. The conference provides unparalleled networking opportunities, market intelligence, and deal-making platforms for the litigation finance community.
Media Contact: Jacob Varghese
[email protected]
For more information about Siltstone Capital and its investment strategies, visit .
SOURCE Siltstone Capital, LLC
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
