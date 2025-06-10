Global AC Electric Motor Market Forecast 2025-2034: Analyzing Growth Drivers, Market Share, Segments And Emerging Trends

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The AC electric motor market size has seen a significant growth rate in recent years. From a size of $17.30 billion in 2024, it is projected to grow by 6.3% at a compound annual growth rate CAGR to reach $18.39 billion in 2025. This considerable growth could be attributed to multiple factors - demand for industrial automation, adoption of electric vehicles, stringent energy efficiency regulations, growth in urban infrastructure, and development in the manufacturing sector.

What's On The Horizon For AC Electric Motor Market?

The market is expected to continue this trend of strong growth for the next few years. Projections show it rising at a CAGR of 6.0%, reaching an impressive $23.23 billion by 2029. Multiple factors could spur this growth: expansion in smart manufacturing; the growth of electric mobility; a rising trend of industrial digitization; modernization of infrastructure; and an increased focus on energy conservation.

Furthermore, there are several major strategies and trends forecasted for this period which include advancements in motor control technology, integration with Internet of Things IoT platforms, the development of high-efficiency motors, innovations in cooling systems, and the use of advanced materials in motor design.

What Major Growth Drivers Are Expected To Propel The AC Electric Motor Market?

Industrial automation is expected to play a key role in driving the growth of the AC electric motor market. This term refers to the use of control systems - including computers and robots - to handle industrial processes with minimal human intervention. This, in turn, boosts production speed, accuracy, safety, and reduces labor costs. The increasing need for efficiency, precision, and cost reduction in manufacturing processes are also driving the trend of industrial automation. AC electric motors aid this process by powering robotic arms and automated machinery with precise speed and torque control.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The AC Electric Motor Market?

Companies occupying the top spaces in the AC Electric Motor Market include Hitachi Ltd., Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Schneider Electric SE, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, ABB Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Bosch Rexroth AG, Rockwell Automation Inc., AMETEK Inc., WEG S.A., Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, HD Hyundai Electric Co. Ltd., TECO Electric & Machinery Co. Ltd., CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited, Ziehl-Abegg SE, Allied Motion Technologies Inc., Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Kirloskar Electric Company Limited, and Maxon Motor AG.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The AC Electric Motor Market?

It's notable that many of these major companies are focusing on advanced technologies such as energy-efficient electric motors. These consume less electricity, while achieving the same or even improved performance compared to conventional motors. Techniques to attain these efficiencies include optimized winding, improved cooling systems, and better materials to reduce energy losses. ABB Ltd., a Switzerland-based automation company, is a great example of this trend with its launch in July 2023 of the innovative AMI 5800 induction motor. This features a modular mechanical approach and flexible electrical designs, offering high-strength, energy efficiency, and the ability to power demanding applications such as pumps, compressors, fans, and conveyors.

How Is The AC Electric Motor Market Segmented?

The AC electric motor market is quite diverse, offering multiple segments:

1 By Motor Type: Induction Motor, Synchronous Motor

2 By Voltage: High Voltage Motors, Medium Voltage Motors, Low Voltage Motors

3 By Power Output: Fractional Horsepower, Integral Horsepower

4 By Sales Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer, Aftermarket

5 By End-User: Industrial, Commercial, Residential, Agriculture, Transportation

Digging a little deeper, there are some key subsegments:

1 By Induction Motor: Single-Phase Induction Motor, Three-Phase Induction Motor

2 By Synchronous Motor: Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor PMSM, Electrically Excited Synchronous Motor, Reluctance Synchronous Motor

Where Is The AC Electric Motor Market Thriving?

Regionally, Asia-Pacific was the largest in the AC electric motor market in 2024. However, North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region moving into the forecast period. Other regions covered in the AC electric motor market report are Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

