Global Ai In Sustainable Fisheries And Aquaculture Market Outlook 2025-2034: Growth Drivers, Share, And Trends

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Sustainable Fisheries And Aquaculture Global Market Report 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The AI in sustainable fisheries and aquaculture market size has shown tremendous growth in recent years. Increasing from $0.69 billion in 2024 to an estimated $0.80 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 15.8%. This expansion in the historic period is driven by factors such as the increasing demand for sustainable seafood, the rising adoption of AI technologies in aquaculture, growing consumer preference for eco-friendly seafood, and growing government support and regulations.

What's Fueling The Growth Of The AI In Sustainable Fisheries And Aquaculture Market Going Forward?

Forecasting a prospective future for AI in sustainable fisheries and aquaculture suggests a market size of $1.42 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 15.5%. The main trends influencing this forecasted growth include advancements in AI-powered feeding systems, the integration of AI with IoT for water monitoring, technology-driven resource optimization, developments in machine learning for biomass estimation, and major strides in robotics for farm automation. Environmental concerns are triggering the need for sustainability, encouraging the use of real-time fish health monitoring, promoting optimization of feed and resource, and urging integration of IoT for water quality monitoring.

What's Driving The AI In Sustainable Fisheries And Aquaculture Market Growth?

Simultaneously, the increasing demand for sustainable seafood production is fuelling the growth of the AI in sustainable fisheries and aquaculture market worldwide. Sustainable seafood production ensures long-term health of marine and freshwater ecosystems, maintains species populations at healthy levels, and supports communities who depend on them. As consumers grow more conscious of the damaging effects of overfishing and marine habitat destruction, they demand seafood sourced through environmentally responsible techniques. AI's role in this process includes enhancing sustainable seafood production through optimized fishery management, improving aquaculture efficiency, protecting ecosystems, and ensuring traceability from ocean to table.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The AI In Sustainable Fisheries And Aquaculture Market?

Key industry players operating in the artificial intelligence AI in sustainable fisheries and aquaculture market currently include the likes of International Business Machines Corporation, SoftBank & Aizip, Kongsberg Gruppen, Skretting, eFishery, AKVA Group, AZTI, Osmo Systems, Aquabyte, Qysea, ReelData, XpertSea Solutions Inc., Manolin, Innovasea, Aquaconnect, Seashell AI The Fish Site, Fishtek Marine, Umitron, Tidal X, Shieldbase AI.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The AI In Sustainable Fisheries And Aquaculture Market?

These industry leaders are notably focusing on advancements such as AI-integrated cameras for real-time monitoring and predictive analytics in fisheries. For instance, in July 2024, ReelData, a Canada-based software company, launched an AI-powered camera for aquaculture. This high-resolution video technology supports behavioral tracking, feeding management, and fish health monitoring, providing vital data to improve decision-making and farm efficiency.

How Is The AI In Sustainable Fisheries And Aquaculture Market Segmented?

The artificial intelligence AI in sustainable fisheries and aquaculture market report covers a segmentation detailing:

1 By Technology: Machine Learning, Computer Vision, IoT And Remote Sensing Integration, Robotics, And Autonomous Systems

2 By Application: Aquaculture Monitoring And Control, Fish Health Monitoring And Disease Detection, Feed Management And Optimization, Water Quality Monitoring, Stock Management And Yield Prediction

3 By End user: Commercial Fish Farms, Small-And Medium-Sized Aquaculture Farms, Other End-users

Diving deeper into the subsegments, the report scrutinizes:

1 Machine Learning: Predictive Analytics, Resource Optimization Models, Fish Population Modeling, Yield Forecasting

2 Computer Vision: Fish Species Identification, Behavior Analysis, Habitat Monitoring, Underwater Object Detection

3 IoT And Remote Sensing Integration: Sensor Networks for Water Quality Monitoring, Satellite-Based Fishery Surveillance, IoT-Enabled Aquaculture Systems, Remote Environmental Monitoring

4 Robotics And Autonomous Systems: Automated Feeding Systems, Autonomous Underwater Vehicles AUVs, Net Cleaning Robots, Robotic Fish Harvesting Systems

What Are The Regional Insights In The AI In Sustainable Fisheries And Aquaculture Market?

Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the AI in sustainable fisheries and aquaculture market in 2024. The forecast anticipates Asia-Pacific to be the fastest-growing region in the period ahead. The artificial intelligence AI in sustainable fisheries and aquaculture market report encompasses regional insights into Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

