Marketing Expert Reveals Why 89% Of Agencies Fail Auto Repair Shops In New Blue Check Shops Podcast Episode

Marketing expert Bee Jamshidi - guest on the Blue Check Podcast powered by Technician Find

Industry Veteran Bee Jamshidi Shares Insider Secrets After Vetting Over 1,000 Marketing Agencies

- Bee JamshidiOCEANSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Blue Check Shops podcast today released a groundbreaking episode featuring Behdad (Bee) Jamshidi, a marketing matchmaker who has vetted over 1,000 marketing agencies and discovered that only 11% meet the standards necessary to deliver real results for small businesses. The episode, hosted by automotive industry recruiting expert Christopher T. Lawson , exposes critical failures in how auto repair shops select and work with marketing partners.Behdad (Bee) Jamshidi, founder and CEO of CJAM Marketing and a trusted marketing broker who has facilitated over 400-500 successful business-agency partnerships, joins host Chris Lawson on the Blue Check Shops podcast, a leading resource for independent automotive repair shop owners and managers helping them to hire automotive technicians faster.In this revealing 45-minute episode, Jamshidi shares proprietary insights from his extensive vetting process, including:* The three instant disqualifiers that eliminate 89% of marketing agencies* Why agencies that rank high on Google often deliver the worst results* How shop owners lose thousands monthly due to attribution fraud* The hidden referral networks where top-performing agencies actually operate* A proven framework for building sustainable marketing systems that generate consistent ROIThe episode is available now on YouTube.The conversation took place following a business mastermind event in Idaho, where Bee had flown in from the Netherlands, demonstrating his commitment to building meaningful business connections-a philosophy central to his approach to marketing matchmaking.A case study from Pixsym describes a familiar theme, an auto repair shop owner who felt "burned out after having tried what seemed like 'every online marketing service out there' with little-to-no return." With shops facing increased competition and changing consumer behaviors, effective digital marketing has become essential for survival. However, the complexity of modern marketing combined with predatory agency practices has left many shop owners frustrated and skeptical."Most automotive business owners are exceptional operators and team leaders, but marketing remains their Achilles' heel," explains Jamshidi. "They're getting calls from agencies daily, each promising to be the solution, but without the knowledge to properly vet these partners, they're essentially gambling with their marketing budget."KEY REVELATIONS FROM THE EPISODE:* The Experience Trap: Many agencies claim "10 years of marketing experience" but have only operated as an agency for one year-a critical distinction that impacts their ability to deliver consistent results.* The Growth Red Flag: Agencies boasting "exponential growth" often experience system failures that directly impact client results. Stable, methodical growth is a better indicator of reliability.* The Attribution Scam: Shop owners frequently lack access to their own Google Ads accounts, receiving only high-level reports that obscure true performance metrics-a practice Jamshidi identifies as a major red flag.* The Hidden Network: The best-performing agencies rarely rank on Google or Upwork because they operate within exclusive referral networks, making them invisible to most shop owners.ACTIONABLE INSIGHTS FOR SHOP OWNERS:The episode provides immediate, implementable strategies including:* A 3-point foundation for automotive marketing (optimized website, Google My Business mastery, and strategic paid ads)* How to build multiple marketing channels at 20-30% capacity rather than relying on one channel at 100%* Why investing in a one-hour marketing consultation can save thousands in wasted agency fees* The critical importance of maintaining ownership and access to all marketing accounts and dataINDUSTRY IMPACT:With independent automotive repair shops facing mounting pressure from dealers, franchise operations and changing consumer expectations, this episode arrives at a critical time. Jamshidi's framework for vetting and selecting marketing partners could help thousands of independent shops compete more effectively while avoiding costly mistakes."Every single person makes decisions emotionally," Jamshidi notes, explaining why a shop's digital presence directly impacts revenue. "When potential customers visit an outdated website, their emotional response is immediate and negative-regardless of the shop's actual capabilities."ABOUT BLUE CHECK SHOPS:The Blue Check Shops podcast is a premier resource for independent automotive repair shop owners and managers, providing actionable insights on talent attraction and retention best practices, business growth, and industry trends. Host Chris Lawson is the Founder of Technician Find and brings years of business experience to conversations with industry leaders and innovators.ABOUT BEHDAD (BEE) JAMSHIDI:Bee Jamshidi is the founder and CEO of CJAM Marketing, a specialized firm that connects high-performing businesses with thoroughly vetted marketing agencies. Having evaluated over 1,000 agencies and facilitated hundreds of successful partnerships, Jamshidi has developed proprietary frameworks for identifying and avoiding the pitfalls that plague most business-agency relationships.ADDITIONAL RESOURCES:Full episode available on YouTube at:Free agency vetting checklist:

Chris Lawson

Technician Find

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

Other

Marketing for Auto Repair: Why Agencies Fail & How to Find the Right One

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.