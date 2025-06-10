Arborland Montessori Shines At 2025 Orange County Academic Pentathlon

2025 Academic Pentathlon Arborland Montesssori 8th Grade Winners

2025 Academic Pentathlon Arborland Montesssori 6th Grade Winners

Arborland Montessori's 6th, 7th, and 8th grade students wins big at 2025 OC Academic Pentathlon. Validates core mission: Grow with Wonder, Lead with Purpose.

- Dr. Sueling ChenFULLERTON, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Arborland Montessori Children's Academy is proud to announce another triumphant year at the 2025 Orange County Academic Pentathlon , where its 6th, 7th, and 8th grade students achieved outstanding results that reflect the school's core mission:“Grow with Wonder, Lead with Purpose.”Competing in Division 1-the highest and most competitive level of the Pentathlon-Arborland's teams demonstrated not only academic strength but also the power of curiosity, collaboration, and personalized learning.The 6th grade team earned 1st Place in the Division 1 Super Quiz and the 2nd Place Overall Team Award, a reflection of Arborland's commitment to inquiry-driven education that celebrates each student's unique potential and developmental journey.In the advanced 8th grade division, Arborland's combined 7th/8th grade team competed above their grade level, earning 4th Place in the 8th grade Division 1 Super Quiz and 4th Place Overall-an achievement that underscores the school's emphasis on challenging students to rise beyond expectations through confidence and collaboration.“These wins are more than medals-they are milestones in our students' journeys of discovery,” said Principal Veronica Chen.“The Academic Pentathlon provides a platform for deep thinking, teamwork, and the kind of confidence that comes from genuine intellectual growth. We are especially proud of Aly Cuculici, an 11-year-old 6th grader who earned 1st Place in Literature, and Sirisha Sriram, a 14-year-old 8th grader who took 1st Place in Math. Their success reflects the power of combining curiosity with high standards.”Dr. Sueling Chen , Arborland's Founder and Advisor to the Principal, spoke to the philosophy behind the school's continued success:“Where traditional education often focuses on fixed answers, we begin with questions. Curiosity is the compass that guides our students. When children are allowed to wonder, explore, and engage in rigorous, joyful learning, they develop not only academic mastery but also a deep sense of purpose.”Dr. Chen also emphasized the importance of leadership in shaping educational success:“Strong schools require strong leadership. Yet in public education, decisions are often guided by elected officials rather than experienced educators. That disconnect can lead to policies that prioritize politics over learning. At Arborland, our leadership is grounded in firsthand knowledge of children, classrooms, and what it truly takes to foster meaningful growth. The success of our students at the Pentathlon is a powerful reminder that when education is led with vision and heart, excellence follows.”About Arborland Montessori Children's AcademyFounded in 1988 by Dr. Sueling Chen, Arborland Montessori Children's Academy provides accredited Montessori education for children from infancy through 8th grade across two campuses in Fullerton, California. With a mission to cultivate independence, academic excellence, and a lifelong love of learning, Arborland empowers students to explore at their own pace in a nurturing, inquiry-rich environment. Learn more at or contact the school at (714) 871-3111.

