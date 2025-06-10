Cousins Maine Lobster Opens First Wisconsin Food Truck

"We're beyond excited to finally bring Cousins Maine Lobster to Milwaukee," said Smith. "The buzz has been building for months, from local events to social media, and we've felt the energy every step of the way. We're proud to bring something new and different to the area, and we're looking forward to building strong relationships with our guests and becoming a staple in the community."

The local community is invited to celebrate the grand opening on Saturday, June 14th, at Woodman's Market located at 8131 S. Howell Ave., Oak Creek. The truck will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., serving classic favorites like CML's world-famous lobster rolls, New England clam chowder, and lobster tots. Guests can also enjoy the brand's new Pink Lemonade Whoopie Pie, a limited-time summer offering. For more information on CML Milwaukee's upcoming locations, visit .

"Opening a truck in Wisconsin is a major milestone for Cousins Maine Lobster, and we're thrilled to do it with such passionate and community-driven partners like Chris and Kevin," said Lindsay Herberger, Director of Franchise Development at Cousins Maine Lobster. "Their excitement for the brand and deep local roots make them a great fit to introduce our Maine lobster experience to Milwaukee. We're excited to see the positive impact they'll make by creating local jobs, supporting neighborhood events, and becoming an active part of the dining scene."

Cousins Maine Lobster is seeking operators who are passionate about delivering high-quality food and exceptional customer service. With a proven business model that offers flexibility, operators can launch food trucks in as little as three to six months. Low overhead and labor costs allow operators to enter each market efficiently and cost-effectively. The brand is targeting markets with strong demand for high-quality, fast-casual seafood, including San Diego, California; Reno, Nevada; and areas across the Midwest, including St. Louis, Missouri; Des Moines, Iowa; and Fort Wayne, Indiana.

About Cousins Maine Lobster

Cousins Maine Lobster is a premier seafood franchise bringing authentic Maine lobster to communities nationwide through its fleet of food trucks and brick-and-mortar restaurants. Founded in 2012 by cousins Jim Tselikis and Sabin Lomac, the brand started as a passion project and quickly gained national recognition after securing an investment from Barbara Corcoran on Shark Tank. Since then, Cousins Maine Lobster has become a leading franchise, delivering high-quality, wild-caught Maine lobster with a commitment to consistency, hospitality, and an unforgettable guest experience. Whether serving seafood lovers from its iconic food trucks or expanding into new markets with restaurant locations, Cousins Maine Lobster continues to set the standard for premium lobster offerings.

