Lewis Cellars Awards $275,000 To Napa County Nonprofits Through Its 2025 Community Grants Program

NAPA, Calif., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lewis Cellars announced it has awarded $275,000 to nonprofit organizations across Napa County through its annual 2025 Community Grants Program. Now in its second year, the program reflects the winery's ongoing commitment to supporting and uplifting the communities where its employees and their families live and work. This latest series of grants brings the total amount dedicated by Lewis Cellars within the Napa region to nearly half a million dollars in just two years.

Focused on long-term impact, this year's grant recipients are driving critical progress in youth education, food access, environmental sustainability, and family wellness. The diversity of this year's grants includes expanding access to domestic violence support, launching a new STEM elective requested by hundreds of middle school students, providing bilingual nature-based field trips all of which underscores the power of community partnership.

“Community is the foundation of everything we do, and with the opening of our new Lewis Cellars estate this summer that commitment is as steadfast as ever,” said Dennis Bell, vice president of Lewis Cellars.“Through our grants program, we are proud to support organizations that create opportunity, stability, and resilience across Napa County. These nonprofits are doing critical work, and we're honored to help them reach their goals and further their impact.”

Launched in 2024, the Lewis Cellars Community Grants program funds key focus areas including education, youth development, the environment, food access, arts, health and wellness, and social services. The 2025 grant cycle drew a record number of requested funds across the region. A team of Lewis employees carefully reviewed each proposal before making final selections, ensuring the process remained inclusive, thoughtful, and grounded in community perspective.

Among the 2025 recipients are:



Napa Resource Conservation District (RCD): Expanding outdoor education and nature-based field trips for hundreds of local students.

Puertas Abiertas Community Resource Center: Supporting arts programming that fosters cultural connection and enrichment for Hispanic seniors and their families.

NEWS Napa: Strengthening crisis response and support for survivors of domestic violence.

Silverado Middle School: Launching new STEM and woodshop electives to introduce students to future career pathways. Downtown Napa Farmers Market: Increasing access to fresh, healthy foods through an expanded Market Match program for low-income families.



“At the Napa RCD, we believe every student deserves the opportunity to connect with the natural world through hands-on, outdoor learning,” said Frances Knapczyk, program director at the Napa Resource Conservation District.“Thanks to the support of Lewis Cellars, we're able to expand our nature-based education programs to reach even more students across Napa County, many of whom might not otherwise have access to these experiences. We're proud to partner with a local business that values environmental stewardship and educational equity as deeply as we do.”

The full list of the 2025 Lewis Cellars Community Grant recipients includes: 10,000 Degrees; Alternatives for Better Living; COPE Family Center; Downtown Napa Farmers Market; Feeding It Forward; Napa County Children and Families Commission; Napa Resource Conservation District; Napa Valley Support Services; NEWS Napa; Puertas Abiertas Community Resource Center; Silverado Middle School; The School Garden Doctor; and UpValley Family Centers.

The winery will continue its Community Grants Program annually, with applications reopening in January 2026.

About Lewis Cellars

Lewis Cellars is a luxury Napa Valley winery specializing in opulent big reds and sexy chardonnays. The winery emphasizes the importance of the journey from grape to glass, crafting world-class wines that are unmistakably Lewis. Offering more than 30 years of excellence, Lewis Cellars was named Wine Spectator's Wine of the Year in 2016 for its Cabernet Sauvignon.

Contact:

