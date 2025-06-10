Prime Cabinet Secretary (PCS) Musalia Mudavadi Attends Forum On Chinaafrica Cooperation (FOCAC) Ministerial Meeting In China

MENAFN - African Press Organization) NAIROBI, Kenya, June 10, 2025/APO Group/ --

The Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, H.E. Dr. Musalia Mudavadi, is in China, attending the Ministerial Meeting of Coordinators on the Implementation of Follow-Up Actions of the Forum on China–Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

The high-level engagement is convened to evaluate the progress achieved since the 2024 FOCAC Summit of Heads of State and Government, held in Beijing, and to define priority areas ahead of the next summit. The meeting is attended by China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi and representatives from all 54 African member states of FOCAC.

As part of his official itinerary, H.E. Mudavadi visited the Hunan Hybrid Rice Research Center at the Hunan Academy of Agricultural Sciences (HUNAAS) in Mapoling, Changsha. Founded in 1984 by globally renowned Academician Yuan Longping-celebrated as the“Father of Hybrid Rice”-the center has made significant advancements in rice production through innovative research and technology. The hybrid varieties developed at HUNAAS can yield over 18 tonnes per hectare, marking a transformational leap in food production.

The visit presents an opportunity for Kenya to explore enhanced collaboration in agricultural innovation, aimed at strengthening national food security and sustainable agricultural development.

Dr. Mudavadi also toured the Malanshan Video Cultural and Creative Industrial Park, a thriving hub of creative innovation where over 60,000 young talents are engaged in transforming cultural ideas into commercially viable digital content. The park showcases how China is revolutionizing its film and content production industry through the seamless integration of culture and technology.

The CS noted that Kenya, blessed with a dynamic and creative youth population, possesses similar potential. He emphasized the importance of fostering innovation and investing in the creative economy to generate employment and build sustainable livelihoods, particularly for the country's young digital creators, artists, and storytellers.

H.E. Mudavadi's engagements reflect Kenya's commitment to strengthening strategic cooperation with China in priority areas such as agriculture, innovation, trade, and creative industries.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Republic of Kenya.





Prime Cabinet Secretary (PCS) Musalia Mudavadi attends Forum on China–Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Ministerial Meeting in China



Downloa



Shar























