From The Hamptons To Palm Beach: Set Point Tennis Serves Its Next Ace With Opening Of New Branch

Set Point Tennis Palm Beach Logo

Co-Founders Ricardo Winter, Lisa Herbert-Winter (Photo Credit: Annie Watt Agency)

Atmosphere (Photo Credit: Annie Watt Agency)

Atmosphere (Photo Credit: Annie Watt Agency)

Set Point Tennis Palm Beach Exterior (Photo Credit: Annie Watt Agency)

Founders Ricardo Winter and Lisa Hebert-Winter Bring Their Elevated Tennis Experience to South Florida

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What began as a shared vision between husband-and-wife duo Ricardo Winter and Lisa Hebert-Winter in the heart of East Hampton is now making its way to Palm Beach. Set Point Tennis features a thoughtfully curated collection of premium racquets and paddles, sneakers, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. From time-honored performance brands to cutting-edge, fashion-forward athletic wear, we offer something for every type of player. Our racquet specialists are here to equip you with the latest in racquets, strings, and grips-designed to elevate your game and awaken your inner champion whether your sporting interest be tennis, pickleball, Padel or any racquet sport...Born out of a love for the game and a desire to create something beyond the traditional pro shop model, Set Point Tennis has redefined what a modern tennis shopping experience can be. The East Hampton flagship quickly became a destination-that provides a thoughtfully curated vibe and elite instruction that merges sport, style, and community.Now, Ricardo and Lisa are bringing that energy to Palm Beach.Set Point Palm Beach opens its doors April 2025, introducing South Florida to the brand's signature mix of lifestyle retail offering and private coaching. Designed to feel both elevated and welcoming, Set Point is about more than forehands and footwork-it's about creating a space where tennis lives, breathes, and inspires.“We wanted to create something that reflected the way we live and play-beautiful, intentional, and grounded in community,” says Lisa Hebert-Winter, a former executive of Pantone whose fashion and design background and eye for detail has helped shape Set Point's unique identity.“Palm Beach felt like the natural next step.”Ricardo Winter, a respected coach and high-level player, with over 15 years' experience in developing players of all levels, leads the coaching philosophy.“Set Point isn't just about training hard-it's about playing smart, enjoying the game, and building optimal performance and lifelong skills on and off the court,” he shares.Set Point East Hampton remains the brand's original home and heartbeat. With a growing base of year-round and seasonal clients, it has become a hub for tennis lovers seeking both excellence and experience. The Palm Beach location will introduce new collaborations, including private events, curated tennis coaching, exclusive product drops and of course 24-hour racket stringing -all designed to connect a growing community of players who appreciate good tennis and good taste.About Set Point Tennis:Located in the heart of East Hampton and soon to open in Palm Beach, Florida Set Point Tennis offers a curated selection of top-of-the-line Tennis Racquets, Sneakers, and Apparel and Accessories for Men, Women and Children. Brands range from classic trusted product lines to fashion-forward athletic apparel and accessories. Our racquet specialists can set you up with the latest racquets, strings and grips to improve your play: inspiring and nurturing your inner champion.For more information, please visitIG: @set_point_tennis | F: setpointtenniseastEast Hampton47 1/2 Main Street, East Hampton, New York.Palm Beach3300 S Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach, Florida.

