So Cal Fire Supply Sets National Standard For Wildfire Protection With Next-Level Mission To Safeguard Communities

Aerial photo of home saved by So Cal Fire Supply on Big Rock Road in Malibu (Photo Credit: SCFS)

Brush clearance and water delivery points for wildfire defense (numbers relate to home hardening tips) (Photo Credit: SCFS)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With wildfires overwhelming Los Angeles and dominating headlines across the country, dramatically changing the landscape that people live and work in the wildland-urban interface, there's never been a more urgently compelling time than now to focus on home protection.As a leading manufacturer of wildfire defense systems in southern California with dedicated expertise harnessed across three decades of experience, Founder Bobby Milstein of So Cal Fire Supply is setting an elevated standard of wildfire safety through education and preparedness.His wildfire defense systems safeguards properties as urban density and global warming changes the landscape in mountain terrain from California to New Jersey. Milstein's home-hardening techniques and custom wildfire defense systems work in tandem to mitigate flames, heat and embers from encroaching fire. His methods for preparedness and fire safety provide a wealth of information for everybody and an indispensable resource for homeowners and private landowners looking to fortify their property and assets against the increasing threat of fires.Homeowners can no longer count on public emergency response systems currently in place for home defense because of the dense urban landscape and use of insufficient building materials and infrastructure that has been created over the last century. Milstein's fire-fighting techniques and cutting-edge equipment promote a new radical standard of homeowner self-reliance and accountability that insurance companies are increasingly demanding for wildfire coverage.So Cal Fire Supply promotes productive conversation in education and training at city and private homeowners' fire awareness and emergency prepared-ness meetings on a frequent basis for defense and home hardening techniques. It is simply no longer a matter of putting in an emergency call to the fire department to save your property when there's a mass outbreak. Public emergency response and city infrastructure is not logistically designed to handle fires of this magnitude. It's become a necessity to have a backup plan to survive the scenarios that arise.Home hardening aims to increase a home's resistance to wildfire damage, not to make it completely impervious to fire.Bobby Milstein's 10 Home Hardening Tips:1. Drone Surveys of the home, property and surrounding neighborhood to identify fire threats.2. Assessment of the 'Zone Zero' Defensible Space: The 5ft surround of the house and other structures on the property.3. Assessment of Outlying Defensible Space: Creating a 30-foot cleared area around the house to prevent flames from reaching the structure. Optimal space between neighboring homes and outlying structures is 30ft.4. Home Fire Resistance Measures: Ember Sealing of vents, roofs and intrusion points.5. Home: Installation of fire-resistant windows and doors and sealing gaps and entry points.6. Home: Exterior surface inspections for cracks in stucco, pipe, plumbing and electrical for fire penetration.7. Home: Eaves, awnings and exterior furniture inspections.8. Home: Inspection of utility cabinets attached to the house for air gaps and fire intrusion.9. Vegetation Management: Brush clearance and landscaping assessment of flammable ornamental fuels.10. Vegetation Management: Debris under decks and surround and wood pile management.A First Defender Wildfire Defense System designed by So Cal Fire Supply is a stand-alone system 100% autonomous and activates on its own when smoke is detected by its sensors. Powered by propane fuel, a high-pressure fire pump uses active fire sensors to detect incoming smoke and agricultural grade sprinklers rapidly deploy and deluge the property with an eco-friendly water/foam mixture requiring no external power or municipal water. All units are custom programmed to take maximum advantage of water resources available and automated maintenance exercises prevent atrophy.“We're in a new era of wildfire management that requires radical change on every level from private homeowners to city and county levels as well,” Milstein emphasizes as America comes off of the horrific wildfires of 2025 that devastated Altadena and Pacific Palisades.“Preparedness isn't just an option, it's a necessity. Our mission is to provide the most effective tools available to save lives, protect property and assets, and support those who risk everything to keep us safe. Our biggest accomplishment during the Woolsey Fire of 2018 was the biggest historic save in LA County of the Calamigos Ranch resort and preservation of 540 full-time jobs and 250-acre iconic LA ranch.”Bobby Milstein works with people dedicated to the implementation of fire prevention strategies that minimize risk and enhance community resilience with a focus on self-reliance. With longer and more destructive fire seasons becoming the norm, So Cal Fire Supply urges homeowners, communities, businesses, and wildfire outreach programs to take a proactive approach to wildfire preparedness, and offers the expertise, training and equipment to implement necessary changes as promptly and effectively as possible.About So Cal Fire Supply:Founded in 2009, So Cal Fire Supply is a leading provider of wildfire suppression and prevention solutions dedicated strictly for wildfire defense, serving fire departments, municipalities, and private entities across the U.S. Founded by industry expert Bobby Milstein, the company specializes in high-quality wildfire defense systems, firefighting equipment, safety gear, and cutting-edge fire mitigation strategies and private fire brigades to combat the increasing threat of wildfires nationwide.For more information, please visitIG: @Socalfiresupplyco

