Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kvika Banki Hf.: Moody's Places Kvika Banki's Ratings On Review For Upgrade


2025-06-10 11:46:08
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Moody's Ratings (“Moody's”) has today placed Kvika Banki hf.'s (“Kvika”) deposit and issuer ratings on review for upgrade. The rating action follows the separate announcements from Arion Banki hf. and Íslandsbanki hf. that their respective boards of directors have proposed opening merger talks with the board of directors of Kvika. No decision has been made by Kvika's board of directors regarding next steps.

Please find the release from Moody's attached.

For further information please contact Kvika's investor relations, ... .

Please note that this notice is a disclosure of inside information per article 7 of regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (“MAR”), which is implemented into Icelandic law with the act on measures against market abuse No 60/2021.

Attachment

  • Rating_Action-Moodys-Ratings-places-Kvika-10Jun2025-PR_508242

MENAFN10062025004107003653ID1109656840

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search