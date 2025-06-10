Kvika Banki Hf.: Moody's Places Kvika Banki's Ratings On Review For Upgrade
Please find the release from Moody's attached.
For further information please contact Kvika's investor relations
Please note that this notice is a disclosure of inside information per article 7 of regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (“MAR”), which is implemented into Icelandic law with the act on measures against market abuse No 60/2021.
Attachment
-
Rating_Action-Moodys-Ratings-places-Kvika-10Jun2025-PR_508242
