Museum Of Illusions Unveils Four New Exhibits At Las Vegas Location
From non-descript to unmistakably Vegas the reimagined illusions include:
-
The Building Illusion now features the city's signature diamond shaped "Welcome to Las Vegas" sign and architectural influences that can be seen through Downtown Las Vegas
The Reversed Room 's new design is inspired by Fremont Street's classic overhead screen spanning the length of the block and old-school neon signage
The RGB Room now features an entirely new mural inspired by the lush landscapes of the forest, sea and jungle, created in partnership with Italian artist Carnovsky
And the new Ames Window , an optical illusion originally founded by American scientist Adelbert Ames that plays tricks on the mind, bending one's perception of depth, shapes and motion
Museum of Illusions Las Vegas will also be extending its hours to accommodate guests looking to escape the heat and bustle of The Strip during the summer. Starting June 29 through July 31 the museum will be open from 10 a.m. to midnight every day, with final admission one hour before closing. Visit to stay up to date on the latest news and happenings.
About Museum of Illusions
Museum of Illusions Las Vegas is part of the global Museum of Illusions Group, the largest and fastest-growing chain of private museums in the world. The unique concept offers all age groups an interactive experience where mind-blowing exhibits play tricks on the minds of visitors and show them the exciting science behind illusions. With over 60 locations across 26 countries, Museum of Illusions continues to grow and share the fascinating world of illusions with curious minds all over the world.
Media Contact
[email protected]
619-342-9386
SOURCE Museum of Illusions
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Global Crypto Exchange 'IMBX' Debuts With Next-Generation Trading Platform
- Kinesis Network Launches Revolutionary Compute Optimization Platform
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
- Bitget Announces Support For Tether (USDT) On The KAIA Network
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
CommentsNo comment