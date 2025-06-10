Museum Of Illusions Unveils Four New Exhibits At Las Vegas Location

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We are constantly creating new designs and illusions to wow our guests at every turn, whether it's for our local community or tourists, to ensure we're keeping the mind-bending excitement our reality," said Kim Schaefer, CEO of Museum of Illusions. "Las Vegas is rich with history, beautiful architecture and some truly iconic signs, so we're excited to unveil several new designs that perfectly capture the heart and culture of the city."

From non-descript to unmistakably Vegas the reimagined illusions include:



The Building Illusion now features the city's signature diamond shaped "Welcome to Las Vegas" sign and architectural influences that can be seen through Downtown Las Vegas

The Reversed Room 's new design is inspired by Fremont Street's classic overhead screen spanning the length of the block and old-school neon signage

The RGB Room now features an entirely new mural inspired by the lush landscapes of the forest, sea and jungle, created in partnership with Italian artist Carnovsky And the new Ames Window , an optical illusion originally founded by American scientist Adelbert Ames that plays tricks on the mind, bending one's perception of depth, shapes and motion

Museum of Illusions Las Vegas will also be extending its hours to accommodate guests looking to escape the heat and bustle of The Strip during the summer. Starting June 29 through July 31 the museum will be open from 10 a.m. to midnight every day, with final admission one hour before closing. Visit to stay up to date on the latest news and happenings.

About Museum of Illusions

Museum of Illusions Las Vegas is part of the global Museum of Illusions Group, the largest and fastest-growing chain of private museums in the world. The unique concept offers all age groups an interactive experience where mind-blowing exhibits play tricks on the minds of visitors and show them the exciting science behind illusions. With over 60 locations across 26 countries, Museum of Illusions continues to grow and share the fascinating world of illusions with curious minds all over the world.

