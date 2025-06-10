ADA And ACA Website Enforcement Increasing Ninjascan.Ai Has The Solution

The Premier ADA Solution

- Philipp Geppert, CEO of NinjScanDELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Most businesses remain dangerously unaware of their potential legal exposure under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA ) and the Accessible Canada Act (ACA). The ADA and ACA mandate equal web access for people with disabilities. Penalties for non-compliance can reach $150,000 per violation, or more, with additional legal exposure from lawsuits, fines, and reputational damage. Recent“sue and settle” lawsuits underscore the ever-growing risks associated with failure to comply.Enter NinjaScan , revolutionizing how companies approach Accessibility. Unlike traditional browser-based tools, NinjaScan offers the only locally based scanning solution, downloaded directly onto your computer or server, delivering a deeper and more precise analysis of accessibility and sustainability issues. On average, it detects over 30% more compliance errors than the competition, while ensuring that no one sees your Accessibility Audits but you.“This overlooked area of the law is now coming under the microscope with increased federal enforcement and advocacy lawsuits,” said Philipp Geppert, CEO of NinjaScan.“Just last month, 75 small businesses in Missouri were sued by a sight-impaired individual. We built NinjaScan to help businesses not just meet these vital standards but also unlock performance gains such as improved SEO and faster load times. ADA and ACA compliance are no longer just legal checkboxes, they're also good for business.”NinjaSca outshines the competition for two main reasons:.Only Non-Browser-Based Scanner: Unlike cloud-based competitors, NinjaScan runs locally, digging deeper into code and catching what others miss, boosting both accuracy and data security while providing greater peace of mind..Eco-Mode Scan: A complimentary feature that dramatically reduces data waste by up to one-third, leading to improved SEO, faster load times, and lower bandwidth costs.NinjaScanai is also your trusted partner in helping reduce data waste. The Carbon Footprint of internet usage is projected to exceed 7% for 2025, according to Energuide. "Imagine the significant positive impact on the environment we could achieve if every company simply performed an Eco-Mode NinjaScan on their internal and external websites," remarked Chief Strategic Officer, Larry Hartman.What NinjaScan offers:.Identifies Accessibility and Sustainability issues down to the exact line of code,.Either autofixes or gives specific directions on how to remedy the issues,.Generates an Accessibility Statement highlighting remediation, and.Provides a complementary Accessibility Widget for your website.As enforcement begins to roll out, companies and web agencies that act now stand to avoid legal penalties while gaining a competitive edge. NinjaScan is positioning itself as an essential compliance partner for modern digital teams.About NinjaScanNinjaScan is a next-generation website auditing platform created by PixelFree Studio, an EU Seal of Excellence award winner. NijaScan performs comprehensive Accessibility, SEO performance, and Sustainability reviews-all locally, without uploading user data. By combining powerful analysis and green technology, NinjaScan helps organizations stay compliant, fast, and future-ready.

