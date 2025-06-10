EDC Releases New Interactive Mapping Tool To Explore Commercial Real Estate Opportunities In The Grand Forks Region

The Grand Forks Region Economic Development Corporation Logo

The EDC launched a new interactive mapping tool to help businesses, developers, and site selectors explore available buildings and land throughout the region.

GRAND FORKS, ND, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Grand Forks Region Economic Development Corporation (EDC) has launched a powerful new interactive mapping tool to help businesses, developers, and site selectors easily explore available buildings and land throughout the Grand Forks region.

Accessible at GrandForks/buildings-and-sites , the tool features real-time commercial and industrial property listings powered by the Grand Forks Area Association of Realtors. Users can browse through an interactive map or a detailed property list, and filter results by type, size, zoning, and other criteria, making it a one-stop resource for site selection and investment opportunities.

“This investment in the interactive mapping tools allows the Grand Forks region to expand its reach to national site selectors and business decision-makers who may not be familiar with the opportunities here,” said Keith Lund, EDC President & CEO.“By making our available properties more visible and accessible online, we increase the likelihood that Grand Forks will be identified as a competitive option for expansion.”

A key advantage of the tool is its integration with LocationOne , a national site selection platform used by economic developers and businesses across the country. This connection significantly increases the visibility of Grand Forks listings to a broader audience.

Beyond property data, the platform also includes demographic overlays, workforce statistics, infrastructure proximity, and other insights that help businesses evaluate the region's strengths and suitability for growth.

