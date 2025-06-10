Root Beer: Global Market Analysis, Opportunities And Revenue Forecast To 2030 - Growing Popularity Of Craft And Premium Root Beer

Increased demand for flavorful, low-alcoholic drinks, a rising interest among millennials, and the growth of the international foodservice industry are major contributors to this market's growth. Despite a 5% decline in overall U.S. beer production and imports in 2023, the share of small and independent brewers rose to 13.3%, highlighting a shift in consumer preferences toward niche and craft beverages, including root beer.



Key Market Drivers: Rising Consumer Preference for Craft Sodas

The surge in interest for artisanal and craft beverages is playing a pivotal role in boosting the root beer market. Consumers are gravitating toward more unique, high-quality drink experiences, prompting root beer brands to offer handcrafted, premium products made with natural ingredients and inventive flavor combinations. This movement away from mass-produced soft drinks resonates particularly well with health-conscious and exploratory consumers.

Craft root beer manufacturers often emphasize small-batch production, locally sourced ingredients, and sustainable practices - attributes that appeal to younger demographics seeking authenticity and ethical consumption. These characteristics have positioned craft root beer as a standout in the broader beverage market, driving its rising popularity and opening opportunities for new market entrants.

Key Market Challenges: Competition from Other Soft Drinks and Beverages

The root beer market faces strong competition from a wide range of beverage categories including mainstream sodas, energy drinks, flavored waters, teas, and sports beverages. Major global players like Coca-Cola and PepsiCo dominate shelf space and marketing, making it challenging for niche beverages such as root beer to stand out. Additionally, shifting consumer preferences toward healthier drink options - such as low-sugar, plant-based, or functional beverages - are diverting attention from traditional sodas.

While root beer retains a loyal customer base, particularly among those who enjoy its distinct flavor, expanding that base is challenging amidst a saturated and health-focused beverage landscape. Root beer brands must focus on innovation, unique flavor profiles, and targeted branding strategies to remain competitive.

Key Market Trends: Craft and Premium Root Beer

The growing popularity of craft and premium root beer represents a significant trend shaping the market. These offerings cater to consumer preferences for high-quality, authentic beverages and are typically crafted with all-natural ingredients and minimal processing. They often feature unique and enhanced flavor profiles such as vanilla, spice, or cherry. This trend is particularly popular among millennials and Gen Z, who are drawn to artisanal and small-batch products with a story behind them.

The premium positioning of these beverages is further supported by broader interest in the craft beverage movement across sodas, beers, and spirits. As a result, craft root beer is seeing increased shelf space and consumer attention, contributing to ongoing market expansion.

Key Market Players



Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc.

Anheuser-Busch Companies, LLC

Blitz-Weinhard Brewing Co.

Dad's Root Beer

Sprecher Brewing Co. Inc.

The Berghoff

Bundaberg Brewed Drinks

Boylan Bottling Co.

Henry Weinhard's Root Beer Jones Soda Co.

Report Scope

In this report, the global Root Beer Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Root Beer Market, By Type:



Alcoholic Root Beer Non-Alcoholic Root Beer

Root Beer Market, By Form:



Carbonated Non-carbonated

Root Beer Market, By Distribution Channel:



Supermarket/ Hypermarket

Specialty Stores

Online

Departmental Stores Others

Root Beer Market, By Region:



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa South America

