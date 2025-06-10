Fogo De Chão Celebrates Dads This Father's Day With A Chance To Win A Custom Churrasco Grill

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) All Dads Dining On Father's Day Receive $25 off Two Churrasco Experiences For Future Visits, Plus A Chance to Win an At-Home Grill

DALLAS, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fogo de Chão , an internationally renowned Brazilian restaurant celebrated for its elevated churrasco dining experience, invites guests to experience a sizzling celebration for Dads on Father's Day. This Father's Day, all Dads who dine in-restaurant will receive $25 off Two Churrasco Experiences to be redeemed on a future visit,* and one lucky Dad will be selected to win their very own at-home churrasco grill.**

Crafted by the same makers of Fogo's proprietary open-flame Churrasco grills that deliver the brand's signature salty barkTM to every select cut, one special dad will become his family's own very Gaucho grill-master - sharing fire-roasted flavors with family and friends, no reservations required.

Guests can indulge in Fogo's signature Full Churrasco Experience, which includes a continuous selection of premium fire-roasted cuts carved tableside by gaucho chefs, including the house specialty Picanha -the prime part of the top sirloin, alongside the abundant Market Table which offers a selection of seasonal salads, candied bacon, charcuterie, exotic fruits, and superfoods like the Apple Manchego Salad and Beet tartare.

On Father's Day, brunch items will be served until 2:00 pm, including made-to-order omelets, Belgian waffles, Brazilian sausage, imported charcuterie and more. Guests can toast with a Passion Fruit Mimosa and the Fogo Bloody Mary or opt for indulgent upgrades like the Butter-BathedTM Lobster Tail, All Jumbo Lump Crab Cake, Roasted Bone Marrow, and Black Truffle Butter.

Families can also choose the Indulgent Churrasco Experience, which includes a premium enhancement and dessert, blending impeccable flavors and culinary innovation to create an unforgettable experience that dads are sure to love. Kids under 6 eat free, and those aged 7-12 dine half price, making Fogo the perfect destination for the whole family on Father's Day.

For more information about Fogo de Chão's menu offerings or to make reservations, please visit Fogo.com .

*Guests will receive $25 off 2 full churrasco or indulgent churrasco dinners, or $15 off 2 full churrasco or indulgent churrasco lunches, valid 1 per table Monday-Thursdays only.

**Guests who dine at Fogo on Father's Day will have a chance to opt in to win a churrasco grill by joining Fogo Rewards or by being a Fogo Rewards member.

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is an internationally renowned restaurant from Brazil that elevates the culinary art of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience. Fogo is famed for its prix fixe Full Churrasco Experience that offers a continuous selection of premium cuts butchered daily by gaucho chefs, simply seasoned and grilled to create a craveable salty bark, then carved tableside. The naturally gluten-free Market Table offers a selection of seasonal salads, charcuterie, exotic fruit, superfoods and more. From celebratory to everyday occasions, Fogo provides selections for every daypart, including All-Day Happy Hour at Bar Fogo, Weekday Lunch, Dinner, and Weekend Brazilian Brunch. Guests can enhance their experience with offerings ranging from a shareable Wagyu New York Strip, South American wines, and more. For locations and to book a reservation to experience the fire of Fogo, visit









Fogo de Chão invites dads to celebrate this Father's Day with a chance to win an at-home Churrasco grill.

