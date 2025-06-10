UAE Ministry Of Finance Hosts Awareness Session For Emirati Students In China On Career Opportunities In International Financial Organisations

In a step that reflects the UAE's commitment to expanding the presence of its national talent in international financial institutions

The Ministry of Finance, in collaboration with the UAE Consulate General in Shanghai and the New Development Bank, organised an awareness session for Emirati students studying in China as part of the 'UAE Global Cadres' initiative.

Held at the New Development Bank's headquarters in Shanghai, the session aimed to explore recruitment and training mechanisms in multilateral organisations, as well as pathways to build a career in the international financial sector.

Attendees included H.E. Muhannad Sulaiman Al Naqbi, Consul General of the UAE in Shanghai; Thuraiya Hamid Alhashmi, Director of International Financial Relations and Organisations Department at MoF and Board Member of the New Development Bank; and Qiangwu Zhou, Vice-President and CAO of the New Development Bank, as well as other senior bank officials.

The event is part of the UAE's commitment to expanding the presence of its national talent in the global financial arena and increasing awareness among Emirati students about career opportunities within international financial institutions.

Stimulate national talent:

Ali Abdullah Sharafi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for International Financial Relations at the Ministry of Finance, said:“The Ministry is committed to creating an interactive environment that brings together young Emirati talent with influential international organisations to stimulate national talent and enable them to explore career opportunities in the global financial sector.”

“Such meetings offer a direct window into the realities of working in multilateral organisations and give students the opportunity to learn from real-life experiences and discover promising career paths.”

Sharafi added,“We believe that building a strong Emirati cadre on the international stage begins with investing in knowledge and communication, an approach we are committed to advancing through initiatives like these.”

Bridges of communication:

Meanwhile, Ambassador Muhannad Sulaiman Al Naqbi emphasised that the session is a testament to the collaborative efforts between the Ministry of Finance and the UAE's diplomatic missions with both sharing the same goal: empowering the nation's youth to succeed on the global stage.

He added,“The UAE Global Cadres initiative is an extension of the country's diplomatic approach to building bridges of communication between Emirati students and influential global organisations.”

“We hope this session inspires students to explore new horizons in the international financial sector and, in doing so, strengthen their contributions to both the national and global economies,” Al Naqbi said.

The session began with a welcome speech by Qiangwu Zhou, who greeted the students and commended the ongoing collaboration between the bank and the UAE.

Zhou said,“We are delighted to host this panel discussion, which highlighted the strong interest and awareness among Emirati students in international business. Investing in young talent has been and will continue to be a top priority for us.”

He added,“Events such as this provide invaluable opportunities to introduce the next generation to fulfilling careers within multilateral organisations, while fostering diversity and expertise in the Bank's future workforce.”

Presentations:

The session explored the importance of the UAE Global Cadres Initiative in empowering Emiratis to pursue career and training opportunities within leading international financial institutions. The initiative supports this goal by offering introductory programmes, specialised knowledge content, and fostering strategic partnerships with entities such as the New Development Bank (NDB).

The discussions also touched on the Ministry of Finance's efforts to create an enabling environment for Emiratis seeking to enter multilateral institutions. These efforts include support with application procedures, secondment opportunities, and tailored training programmes.

Representatives from the New Development Bank delivered presentations outlining recruitment mechanisms and professional development pathways available within the organisation. They detailed key programmes targeting young talent, application processes, admission criteria, and the skillsets and specialisations most in demand.

Students, for their part, actively engaged during the session, posing questions on application requirements, areas of specialisation, and the day-to-day working environment at the bank.

This gathering is part of the Ministry's ongoing efforts to deepen strategic partnerships with international financial institutions and expand career opportunities for UAE nationals, driving the country's vision of building a globally competitive and influential national workforce.