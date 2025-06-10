Flowx.AI Launches AI Multi-Agent Evolving Architecture For Banking

At the core is a multi-agent organically evolving architecture that lets financial institutions build once, then continuously adapt, scale, and innovate - without running into the typical slowdown caused by layering change on top of change.

Banking Modernization - Fast, Easy, and Continuous

Modernizing banking systems has long meant choosing between high cost or lack of flexibility. FlowX enables banks to build and evolve modern digital capabilities - without having to replace existing systems, retraining teams, or compromising on control.

With solutions and AI agents tailored to retail, commercial, and investment banking - spanning onboarding, lending, wealth, and regulatory use cases - FlowX helps banks deliver modern streamlined customer and employee experiences integrating seamlessly with existing systems.

Three Technological Firsts for Enterprise AI in Banking

FlowX's multi-agent architecture evolves organically with business needs - across functions, channels, and regions. Agents propose system changes for human review and approval. For example, the Auditor Agent interprets regulatory updates, identifies necessary workflow changes, and submits proposals to developers. Once approved by designated operators, builder agents implement them in seconds.With the FlowX Agent Builder Platform, banking teams can design and deploy specialized AI agents in days - not months - to automate operations, support decisions, and process complex data. Leveraging FlowX's novel connector technology and data mesh architecture, agents can access data across hundreds of systems and silos. All custom built agents benefit from the security, scalability, and governance foundation of the FlowX platform. The release comes preloaded with hundreds of pre-built specialized AI banking agents.FlowX 5 introduces a new UX paradigm where AI is organically embedded into how people work. Agents assist across complex planning and execution, suggesting improvements - all while leaving humans firmly in control. Agents learn and understand how individual users, and teams work, and suggest reusable components across projects.

FlowX 5 is LLM-agnostic, open, and designed to scale across teams and infrastructure, with no vendor lock-in. Small teams can spin up production-grade AI-powered business platforms in weeks, not months. From mortgage workflows to wealth advisory onboarding, results are faster, smoother, and enterprise-ready.

With the launch of FlowX5, a free beta tier will be soon available, giving smaller teams access to enterprise-grade AI tools with zero upfront cost or commitment.

CEO & Founder Ioan Iacob said:

"Our customers love FlowX because it's robust, scalable, beautifully designed - but most of all, because it makes it easy for them to start, to break free from vendor lock-in, and to get back control of their technology. It works with the systems they have, with the infrastructure they have, and with the teams they or their partners have. No inflexible point solution, no limiting no-code traps, no need to learn obscure skills. Just a powerful, flexible platform that fits how people in banks really want to build."

CTO & Founder Serban Chiricescu said:

"For years, banking modernization was stuck between impossible trade-offs: massive costs, inflexible vendor suites, and legacy complexity. With FlowX 5, we're giving banks a way out, a platform that restores control, unlocks speed, and makes transformation something you can deliver - continuously. We've seen our customers adopting FlowX incrementally - starting with one workflow or business unit - and then scaled across the organization as confidence and impact grow. In fact, we have customers today that are running most of their operations on platforms built on FlowX technology."

About FlowX

FlowX is the first platform to combine mission-critical enterprise architecture, AI-native development, and banking-grade security in one foundation. It enables banks to modernize legacy systems, accelerate digital delivery, and build the future without compromise.

