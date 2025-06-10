Hudini Launches Digital Check-In Solution For Pestana Hotel Group In 30+ Hotels Across Portugal

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The partnership with Pestana Hotel Group is based on the group's wish to enhance the guest arrival experience across their hotels through a digital check-in solution. Hudini's Staff Connect assists front desk associates in managing the check-in process more efficiently, providing a seamless guest service. Pestana's check-in process will also feature the Hudini Sidecar, a guest-facing tablet that streamlines the capture of guest information, facilitates sign-ups for the Pestana Guest Club, and eliminates the need for paper. Through automated document scanning and real-time updates to the Property Management System, Pestana's frontline staff will have instant access to accurate data.

Owning and managing 100+ hotels in 16 countries, with a total of 12,000 keys and 3.5 million guests every year, Pestana began its roll-out at the Pestana CR7 Lisbon hotel. With Staff Connect, it is expected that the Pestana Hotels will reduce check-in times by as much as 50%.

Catarina Figueiredo, CRM & Loyalty Director of Pestana, said: "Hudini's solution empowers Pestana's front office teams to dedicate more time and attention to our guests during check-in, deliver a faster process while significantly reducing paper usage and ensuring real-time access to critical data."

Prince Thampi, Founder & CEO of Hudini, said: "We are thrilled to have been chosen as Pestana Hotel Group's technology partner in their digital arrival transformation. We are confident that our solutions will improve operational efficiency and drive seamless check-in experiences for guests at their hotels."

About Hudini

Hudini is the leading digital transformation platform for the hospitality industry, leveraging proprietary middleware and an AI-powered omnichannel guest interface driven by data. Designed to boost guest engagement and hotel revenue, Hudini enhances the guest experience through personalised, immersive interactions. With over 100 pre-built integrations across various functionalities, Hudini allows guests to communicate, control, and connect with hotels like never before. Serving over 500 hotels across 29 countries, Hudini is rapidly setting the standard for digital transformation in hospitality. To learn more about Hudini, visit

SOURCE Hudini