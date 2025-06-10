Longfi Solutions Joins Wireless Broadband Alliance To Accelerate Wi-Fi Offload And Openroaming

LongFi Solutions joins the Wireless Broadband Alliance to expand carrier-grade Wi-Fi and OpenRoaming infrastructure across the Americas.

- Tiago RodriguesHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- LongFi Solutions, a fast-growing wireless infrastructure and professional services company, has officially joined the Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) as part of its mission to deliver secure, seamless connectivity to high-traffic indoor and outdoor environments across projects in the United States and Latin America.LongFi Solutions specializes in designing and deploying carrier-grade Wi-Fi networks for commercial real estate owners, municipalities, and hospitality operators. The company supports neutral-host deployments using standards such as Passpoint, RadSec, and OpenRoaming, enabling mobile carriers to offload traffic and improve cellular coverage in previously hard-to-reach venues and regions.With projects underway in the U.S. and Mexico, LongFi is expanding rapidly into venues and regions that have historically lacked enterprise-grade wireless infrastructure. As a WBA Member, LongFi aims to contribute expertise in dense urban environments and underserved markets where seamless mobile phone connectivity is essential.“We're excited to join the Wireless Broadband Alliance at a time when convergence between Wi-Fi and mobile networks is becoming essential,” said Josh Heller, CEO of LongFi Solutions.“Our team is deeply aligned with the WBA's mission to promote interoperable, secure connectivity across borders and venues. We're excited to collaborate with members on deployment models that make OpenRoaming viable not just for high capacity venues like airports, stadiums, and shopping malls, but for small & medium-sized businesses (SMBs).”Tiago Rodrigues, President and CEO of the Wireless Broadband Alliance, said,“The OpenRoaming federation is growing rapidly and we are delighted to welcome LongFi as a member of the Wireless Broadband Alliance. We are looking forward to seeing LongFi's success in rolling out OpenRoaming across its' customers venues in the United States and Latin America.”LongFi provides fully managed solutions, including infrastructure design, hardware provisioning, network optimization, and performance analytics. Its deployments support Wi-Fi offload, seamless roaming, and monetization strategies tailored to each venue's needs without requiring changes to the venue's existing operations.About LongFi SolutionsLongFi Solutions is a network infrastructure and professional services company focused on deploying carrier-grade Wi-Fi solutions across indoor and outdoor environments. With active deployments in the United States and Latin America, LongFi enables seamless mobile offload and roaming through technologies such as Passpoint, RadSec, and OpenRoaming. LongFi's deployments support a wide range of venues including retail centers, event spaces, QSRs, hospitality, and public spaces, while creating seamless mobile phone connectivity and new monetization opportunities through secure, standards-compliant wireless access. LongFi Solutions continues to expand its footprint supporting a global shift toward converged connectivity infrastructure. Explore partnership or pilot opportunities at . Alternatively, contact info [at] longfisolutions [dot] com or fill out an inquiry form .Follow LongFi SolutionsAbout the Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA)Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) is the global organization that connects people with the latest Wi-Fi initiatives. Founded in 2003, the vision of the WBA is to drive seamless, interoperable service experiences via Wi-Fi within the global wireless ecosystem. WBA's mission is to enable collaboration between service providers, technology companies, cities, regulators and organizations to achieve that vision.WBA undertakes programs and activities to address business and technical challenges, while exploring opportunities for its member companies. These initiatives encompass standards development, industry guidelines, trials, certification, and advocacy. Its key programs include NextGen Wi-Fi, OpenRoaming, 5G, IoT, Smart Cities, Testing & Interoperability and Policy & Regulatory Affairs, with Member-led Work Groups dedicated to resolving standards and technical issues to promote end-to-end services and accelerate business opportunities.Membership in the WBA includes major operators, service providers, enterprises, hardware and software vendors, and other prominent companies that support the ecosystems from around the world. The WBA Board comprises influential organizations such as Airties, AT&T, Boingo Wireless, Boldyn Networks Broadcom, BT, Charter Communications, Cisco Systems, Comcast, HFCL, Intel, Reliance Jio, Telecom Deutschland and Turk Telekom.Follow Wireless Broadband Alliance:

