VPT Announces New VP Of North American Sales, Trevor Rice

BLACKSBURG, Va., June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VPT, Inc. , a global leader in high-reliability power conversion solutions and a HEICO company (NYSE: HEI.A ) (NYSE: HEI ), is pleased to announce the appointment of Trevor Rice as Vice President of North American Sales.

With more than 25 years of sales management experience, Rice will lead VPT's Outside Sales Team, Inside Sales Operations, and an extensive network of North American representatives. His leadership will be instrumental in advancing VPT's mission to deliver high-reliability DC-DC power conversion solutions .

Prior to joining VPT, Rice spent 16 years with XP Power, a global manufacturer of AC-DC, DC-DC, high voltage, and RF power solutions. As Director of Sales, he led a team of Direct Sales Managers serving key sectors including semiconductor fabrication, healthcare, industrial, and defense markets.

Rice began his career at Blacksburg-based Luna Innovations, where he held multiple engineering and sales positions, including Director of Business Development. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.

"I'm thrilled to join VPT and contribute to a company with such a strong legacy in high-reliability power solutions," said Trevor Rice. "I look forward to working with our sales team and representatives to build on their successes and deliver value to our customers across North America."

"Trevor's extensive technical background and decades of leadership in power conversion solutions make him an exceptional addition to our team," said Paul Andersen, who previously served as VPT's Vice President of North American Sales. "His addition to the team reinforces VPT's commitment to innovation and delivering customer-focused solutions in the power electronics industry."

To learn more about VPT's leadership team and high-reliability power solutions, visit vptpower .

About VPT and HEICO

VPT, Inc ., part of the HEICO Electronic Technologies Group, is a global provider of innovative DC-DC power converters and EMI filters for avionics, military and space applications. Every day, organizations like NASA, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, BAE Systems, Thales, and many more depend on high-reliability solutions from VPT to power critical systems. For more information about VPT, please visit .

HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A ) (NYSE:HEI ) is engaged primarily in niche segments of the aviation, defense, space and electronics industries through its Hollywood, FL based HEICO Aerospace Holdings Corp. subsidiary and its Miami, FL-based HEICO Electronic Technologies Corp. subsidiary. For more information about HEICO, please visit .

Products described in this communication are subject to all export license restrictions and regulations which may include but are not limited to ITAR (International Traffic in Arms Regulations) and the Export Administration and Foreign Assets Control Regulations. Further restrictions may apply. The information provided is considered accurate at time of publication, errors or omissions excepted. VPT, Inc. reserves the right to make changes to products or services without prior notification and advises customers to obtain the latest version of all relevant technical information from VPT to verify data prior to placing orders. VPT, its logo and tagline are registered trademarks in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. All other names, product names and trade names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

