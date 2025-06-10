Kuehn Law Encourages Investors Of Viatris Inc. To Contact Law Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors ofbreached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Insiders at Viatris caused the company to misrepresent or fail to disclose information concerning the failed inspection of Viatris' Indore, India facility, including, (1) when the inspection occurred, (2) how long the remediation efforts had been implemented, and (3) the financial impact of the existing and continued remediation efforts. In addition, it was not disclosed which products were subject to the FDA Warning Letter, which products were subject to exemptions, and the significance of the restricted products with respect to the Company's existing financials and future projections, and for which the company believed it would obtain exemptions.

If you currently own VTRS and purchased prior to August 8, 2024 please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. here , by email at ... or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

