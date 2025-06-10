Vote Releases Powerful 2024 Impact Report, Showcasing Its Success In Spurring Record-Setting Civic Engagement

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In 2024, Vote made over, poweredto its website, and helped register more than, the majority of whom were under 25. Their tools reached voters across battleground states, college campuses, houses of worship, and platforms like Tinder and TikTok, ensuring that participation was both accessible and visible in everyday life.

Vote is building the civic infrastructure needed to ensure that every voice is heard and every vote counts.

Post thi

Andrea Hailey, a lifelong voting rights activist, has led Vote as CEO since 2019. Under her leadership, the organization has focused not only on onboarding new voters with easy-to-use, accessible registration tools, but also on safeguarding their ability to cast a ballot. Hailey has made it her mission to ensure that every eligible voter can participate fully and freely in the democratic process.

"This report proves that Vote's approach of meeting voters wherever they are truly works," said Hailey. "Whether it's on their phones, in their communities, or through the culture they engage with, we're committed to turning everyday moments into powerful acts of civic participation. But our work doesn't end at the registration portal or the ballot box. Vote also actively defends every American's right to vote. As voter suppression intensifies at both the state and federal levels, we're leading the fight - whether in courtrooms, through technology, or with grassroots action - to protect and strengthen the civic infrastructure our democracy depends on."

Through collaborations with organizations like the NBA and the NAACP, as well as with faith-based organizations and high-profile celebrities, Vote combines technology with trusted messengers to make civic engagement deeply personal and impactful. Its election tools, used by more than 1,000 partner organizations, equip voters with timely information, reminders, and resources, leading to significantly higher turnout rates, particularly among young people and voters of color.

About org: Vote is the nation's largest nonpartisan nonprofit platform dedicated to increasing voter participation. By combining innovative technology, strategic partnerships, and culturally relevant outreach, Vote makes it easier than ever for eligible Americans to register, get informed, and vote. From SMS campaigns and campus engagement, to collaborations with major brands and community organizations, Vote is building the civic infrastructure needed to ensure that every voice is heard and every vote counts.

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected] .

SOURCE Vote