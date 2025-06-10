Pittsburgh Entrepreneurs Celebrate Grand Opening Of British Swim School On June 22 To Meet Growing Demand For Swim Lessons

PITTSBURGH, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- British Swim School , North America's leading "learn to swim" provider, announced the opening of its newest location in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Located at 2344 Wildwood Road in Gibsonia, British Swim School Pittsburgh invites families and community members to join its grand opening celebration on Sunday, June 22 from 1-4 p.m. The event will feature a raffle for a free month of swim lessons, food trucks, face painting, a fire truck visit, staff lifeguards available to oversee open swim time in the pool, facility tours and a special ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the occasion.

British Swim School Pittsburgh is proudly owned and operated by Becky Grindle, Ryan Grindle and Traci Brown. Recognizing the need for greater access to swim lessons across all age groups, they are opening their newest British Swim School just as summer reaches its peak - a time when families and individuals visit lakes and pools to cool off. This marks the eighth location for the family- and women-led group, continuing their mission to promote water safety in the community.

"We are thrilled to be celebrating the grand opening of our newest British Swim School in Pittsburgh," said Becky Grindle, franchise president of British Swim School Pittsburgh. "When we opened our first location in 2013, there were zero swim schools in the area, which made it clear how vital water safety education was for the community. Drowning can happen in less than 60 seconds if left unnoticed, and even the most experienced swimmers can face unexpected dangers in the water. That's why our commitment through British Swim School goes beyond just teaching swim strokes. We strive to build water safety awareness for individuals of all ages."

For more than 40 years, British Swim School has been committed to drowning prevention. Most recently, it became the first full swim school franchise to partner with Stop Drowning Now, a nonprofit dedicated to saving lives through water safety education.

The new British Swim School Pittsburgh location is open and operating Tuesdays from 4-8 p.m., Fridays from 4-7 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. -12 p.m., with expanded programming coming soon! For more information on British Swim School's programs and to book a lesson, visit BritishSwimSchool/Pittsburgh or call (724) 241-8602. Follow British Swim School on Facebook and Instagram .

About British Swim School

British Swim School, the nation's most established swim school franchise, with over 40 years in business, believes that every individual, regardless of age or ability, should have the opportunity to become a safe and happy swimmer. Offering lessons for babies, children, and adults, the brand is dedicated to its mantra, "Survival of the Littlest," focusing first on the survival skills needed to survive a water accident, then moving on to stroke development and more advanced skills. Not only does British Swim Schools give peace of mind to countless families who seek the essential life skills the brand offers their children, but the purpose-driven franchise also offers an exceptional opportunity for entrepreneurs who seek a fulfilling business venture with a sound foundation, low investment, and an easily scalable model. Part of the Buzz Franchise Brands family, British Swim School currently operates over 500 schools across the United States and Canada.

For more information about British Swim School, visit .

Media Contact:

Nadia Caron

Fish 919

954-893-9150

[email protected]

SOURCE British Swim School

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED