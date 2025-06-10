Nuventive And The APCU Launch Sustainability Ecosystem To Accelerate Success Through Innovation

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The new ecosystem is built on the Nuventive Improvement Platform, which has helped institutions of all sizes achieve improvement goals and strategic alignment for more than two decades. Through this partnership, the APCU institutions are pioneering a new way to access real-world strategies and demonstrate measurable progress on sustainability initiatives. The APCU's participation was funded by a grant from the Council of Independent Colleges.

"We're thrilled to launch this Sustainability Ecosystem with the APCU, a visionary partner committed to addressing one of the most pressing challenges of our time," said Dr. David Raney, CEO of Nuventive. "This community enables participants to learn from one another, identify what's working, and use data to take informed action."

The Sustainability Ecosystem allows participants to:



Discover and explore sustainability initiatives from peer organizations

Access a growing, searchable library of effective practices, lessons learned, and strategies

Align initiatives with institutional strategic plans and broader outcome sets

Benchmark internal efforts against others and track progress over time

Use interactive dashboards to visualize activity and impact Share insights, documents, and data across a trusted network

"Nuventive's platform is a powerful tool that enables our members to share stories about their commitment to sustainability in tangible, trackable ways," said Jeffrey Arnold, Executive Director of the APCU. "It also allows our schools to reinforce environmental stewardship – a Presbyterian value that transcends religion and applies to all organizations working to leave the world better than they found it."

While the initial rollout centers on APCU member institutions, other higher education associations with a common interest in sustainability, a willingness to share their work, and a desire to improve may apply to join. Contact [email protected] to learn more.

More information about the APCU's sustainability efforts is available at:



About Nuventive

Nuventive , the data-informed improvement companyTM, enables higher education institutions to turn their priorities into progress through the better use of information. Its cloud-based platform combines business processes and information to support any improvement initiative, including overall strategy, accreditation, student success, learning outcomes, general education, administrative outcomes, program review, and sustainability. Nuventive is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, please visit nuventive or follow Nuventive on LinkedIn .

About the Association of Presbyterian Colleges and Universities

The Association of Presbyterian Colleges and Universities is an independent, not-for-profit organization dedicated to the support and advancement of colleges and universities founded by the Presbyterian Church (USA). The 49 member institutions have found 49 distinct ways to build on their Presbyterian heritage as they seek to impact their students and the world in remarkable ways. The result is a broad set of academic, social, and spiritual opportunities available across a diverse array of geographic settings that stretch across the continental U.S. and around the world.

Nuventive, the Nuventive logo, and the marks relating to other Nuventive products and services referenced herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Nuventive LLC. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

