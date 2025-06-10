Janette Luttrell And Sarah Cain Of Shooter Ready Address Firearm Training Myths In Hellonation Magazine
The article debunks a common myth: that simply owning a gun equips someone to use it effectively in a crisis. In reality, firearm skills degrade over time without practice. Luttrell and Cain stress that real-world conditions-such as pressure, movement, and unpredictability-demand more than basic familiarity. Effective, safe firearm handling requires repetition, scenario-based drills, and intentional habit-building.
According to the team at Shooter Ready, training should go beyond marksmanship. Drawing from concealment, reloading under pressure, clearing malfunctions, and decision-making under stress are all critical components of responsible carry and home defense. Even experienced shooters can lose essential skills without consistent effort. The article also emphasizes the importance of reinforcing safety fundamentals like trigger discipline, muzzle awareness, and target identification until they become second nature.
Whether through live-fire practice or dry-fire drills at home, Luttrell and Cain urge gun owners to prioritize regular training. True confidence and competence come not from ownership, but from ongoing education, muscle memory, and a readiness mindset.
To learn more, read the full article, Myth vs. Fact: You Don't Need Training if You Own A Gun , in HelloNation Magazine.
