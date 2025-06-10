Industry Veteran John A. Norris Joins Locorr To Support Distribution Efforts

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Firm Expands National Accounts Team

MINNEAPOLIS, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LoCorr Funds, a leader in low-correlating alternative investments, is pleased to announce the hiring of industry veteran John A. Norris to accelerate the distribution of LoCorr investment strategies and solutions through financial intermediaries. With over two decades of experience in private wealth management, Norris brings deep knowledge along with a proven track record of driving growth and fostering strong relationships with partner firms.

In this role, Norris will be responsible for enhancing existing relationships with LoCorr's broker-dealer partners, as well as expanding distribution through new selling agreements, and placement in models and on recommended lists.

“We are thrilled to welcome John to LoCorr,” said Kevin Kinzie, CEO of LoCorr Funds.“John's depth of experience distributing alternative investments will be instrumental as we continue to expand our distribution platform and product placements.”

Previously, Norris served as Director of Investor Relations for Crowd Street Capital, where he focused on investor fundraising and relationship management. Before that, he spent 18 years with Black Creek Capital Markets (now Ares Management Corporation) as Director of National Sales, leading equity capital raising and focusing on key broker-dealer distribution partners to expand and strengthen home office relationships.

In addition, LoCorr has welcomed two new internal wholesalers, Drew Dean and Brody Munger, to further strengthen the firm's distribution efforts with financial advisors. Both support the broader sales team.

About LoCorr Funds

LoCorr Funds is a leading provider of low-correlating investment strategies, founded on the belief that non-traditional investment strategies with low correlation to stocks and bonds can reduce risk and help increase portfolio returns. LoCorr offers investment solutions that not only provide the potential for positive returns in rising or falling markets but also help to achieve diversification in investment portfolios. LoCorr Funds is headquartered in Excelsior, MN. For more information, please visit or call 1.888.628.2887.

For additional information, contact:

Jenny Brookfield, 952-767-6906

Past performance does not guarantee future results. There can be no guarantee that any strategy (risk management or otherwise) will be successful. All investing involves risk, including potential loss of principal. Correlation measures how much the returns of two investments move together over time. Diversification does not assure a profit nor protect against loss in a declining market.

The Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other important information about the investment company, and it may be obtained by calling 1.855.LCFUNDS, or visiting . Read it carefully before investing.

The LoCorr Funds are distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC.