Cirrus Aviation Services And Kaptyn Partner To Elevate Private Travel With Seamless Ground Transportation

New Strategic Partnership Enhances Every Stage of the Luxury Travel Journey-From Departure to Destination

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Cirrus Aviation Services , one of the nation's premier private luxury aviation companies, has formed a strategic partnership with Kaptyn , a leading connected ground travel platform, to provide seamless white-glove ground transportation for Cirrus clientele. This collaboration ensures Cirrus passengers experience elevated comfort and convenience through point-to-point service-from departure to arrival.

Through this partnership, Cirrus Aviation clients will now have access to Kaptyn's elite ground fleet partners across the United States and best in class booking and management technology-further enhancing Cirrus's commitment to providing end-to-end luxury service. Key features include:

. Effortless Booking Integration: Clients can now book luxury ground transportation at the same time as their private jet, streamlining the entire itinerary through Cirrus's concierge team

. Custom Vehicle Selection: Passengers may choose from a premium fleet including executive sedans, SUVs, and eco-luxury options to complement Cirrus's personalized travel planning

. Real-Time Coordination: Enhanced tracking and communication ensure precision timing and peace of mind across every travel touchpoint

. Branded Travel Experience: Kaptyn's white-label and co-branded solutions ensure Cirrus's signature luxury experience continues from the sky to the ground

“This partnership with Kaptyn reinforces our mission to deliver seamless, first-class service at every stage of the journey,” said Greg Woods, Co-Founder & CEO of Cirrus Aviation Services.“Cirrus clients expect more than just a flight-they expect a curated travel experience. With one of the largest fleets of private aircraft in the U.S., custom dining, 24/7 concierge support, and now streamlined ground transportation, we're redefining what full-service luxury air travel looks like.”

This partnership also represents a strategic milestone for Kaptyn as it enters the private aviation space, bringing its high-touch, technology-driven transportation services into a new tier of discerning travelers.

“At Kaptyn, we believe the travel experience starts well before takeoff and continues beyond landing,” said Andrew Meyers, CEO of Kaptyn.“Our collaboration with Cirrus Aviation Services allows us to deliver the seamless, luxury transportation experience that modern travelers expect.”

For more information, please visit

About Cirrus Aviation Services

Founded in 2009, Cirrus Aviation Services has established itself as one of the premier private aviation companies in the United States. Based in Las Vegas, Nevada, the company delivers exceptional private aviation solutions through a comprehensive suite of services including aircraft management, on-demand charter and membership programs. With an unwavering dedication to safety, personalization, and long-term value, Cirrus Aviation continues to set the standard for excellence in private aviation. Learn more at cirrusav.

About Kaptyn

Kaptyn is a leading Transportation-as-a-Service (TaaS) provider, offering cloud-based solutions for real-time reservations, concierge bookings, and fleet management. Its platform enables businesses to elevate customer journeys and optimize transportation logistics. Learn more at

Cirrus Aviation Services

